Denver: Driving Sustainability for a New Approach Digital Business

Why is Denver a hot spot for digital business?
When I think of Denver, I see stunning mountain views, a dizzying array of professional and recreational sports options, a thriving restaurant and arts scene, and a community of health-conscious people who have moved there to enjoy a more active, outdoor lifestyle. I also see Denver as a metro area that is flourishing as home to 11 Fortune 500 companies, a top U.S. tech hub supporting more than 4,000 organizations, and a region that was named number two by Inc. for highest rate of entrepreneurship.
