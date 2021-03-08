Log in
Equinix, Inc. (REIT)

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Summary 
Summary

Digital Infrastructure Transformation: Building an Agile Network

03/08/2021
Let's face it, we need new engagement models for our workforce, new secure experiences to engage users, data aggregation, and enrichment for better intelligence, smart edge capabilities and global compliance. And the list goes on. At the same time, we hear the draw of the 'Siren's Song' pulling us closer to the cliffs saying, 'Just move everything to the cloud and we can achieve all our goals.' Sounds compelling, however, to scale a capability and build a new vision of your business - you need a new hybrid model - you need a digital infrastructure.

Working with global digital leaders across industries, we've found that the first step in achieving their new digital vision is to overcome the inherent limitations architected into their legacy infrastructure and network architectures. This is where network optimization becomes the first step in building a digital foundation on the right architecture. For many, network optimization has become synonymous with traditional business transformation. However, coming out of the digital squeeze put on society due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found this step equally critical to 'Tech Incubators' and 'born in the cloud' industries that have to achieve new forms of more cost-effective scale and engagement across their organizations.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 19:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 623 M - -
Net income 2021 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 80,9x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 54 516 M 54 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 833,08 $
Last Close Price 610,56 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-14.51%54 516
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-5.38%37 108
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.15%23 027
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.55%22 389
SEGRO PLC-7.58%14 402
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.08%11 875
