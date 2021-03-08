Digital Infrastructure Transformation: Building an Agile Network

Let's face it, we need new engagement models for our workforce, new secure experiences to engage users, data aggregation, and enrichment for better intelligence, smart edge capabilities and global compliance. And the list goes on. At the same time, we hear the draw of the 'Siren's Song' pulling us closer to the cliffs saying, 'Just move everything to the cloud and we can achieve all our goals.' Sounds compelling, however, to scale a capability and build a new vision of your business - you need a new hybrid model - you need a digital infrastructure.

Working with global digital leaders across industries, we've found that the first step in achieving their new digital vision is to overcome the inherent limitations architected into their legacy infrastructure and network architectures. This is where network optimization becomes the first step in building a digital foundation on the right architecture. For many, network optimization has become synonymous with traditional business transformation. However, coming out of the digital squeeze put on society due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have found this step equally critical to 'Tech Incubators' and 'born in the cloud' industries that have to achieve new forms of more cost-effective scale and engagement across their organizations.