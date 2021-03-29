Digital Infrastructure Use Cases: Hybrid Multicloud Architectures

With a year of experience dealing with a global pandemic, IT organizations across all industries are closely looking at their service delivery - but often their core infrastructure is holding them back. Traditional IT architectures are typically isolated silos that can't benefit from rapidly growing partner ecosystems, while cloud-only architectures are hitting data management and egress challenges that block scaling application performance cost-effectively. The reality is neither of these approaches is getting to the core need - transforming IT architecture for new forms of engagement, partnership and digital service delivery.