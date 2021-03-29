Log in
Equinix, Inc. (REIT)

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Summary 
Summary

Digital Infrastructure Use Cases: Hybrid Multicloud Architectures

03/29/2021
With a year of experience dealing with a global pandemic, IT organizations across all industries are closely looking at their service delivery - but often their core infrastructure is holding them back. Traditional IT architectures are typically isolated silos that can't benefit from rapidly growing partner ecosystems, while cloud-only architectures are hitting data management and egress challenges that block scaling application performance cost-effectively. The reality is neither of these approaches is getting to the core need - transforming IT architecture for new forms of engagement, partnership and digital service delivery.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 632 M - -
Net income 2021 685 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,7x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 61 040 M 61 040 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 824,54 $
Last Close Price 683,63 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-4.28%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.44%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.18%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.30%23 867
SEGRO PLC-1.54%15 094
W. P. CAREY INC.1.11%12 278
