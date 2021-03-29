Digital Infrastructure Use Cases: Hybrid Multicloud Architectures

With a year of experience dealing with a global pandemic, IT organizations across all industries are closely looking at their service delivery - but often their core infrastructure is holding them back. Traditional IT architectures are typically isolated silos that can't benefit from rapidly growing partner ecosystems, while cloud-only architectures are hitting data management and egress challenges that block scaling application performance cost-effectively. The reality is neither of these approaches is getting to the core need - transforming IT architecture for new forms of engagement, partnership and digital service delivery.
Disclaimer
Equinix Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:14:08 UTC.