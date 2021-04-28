Equinix 1Q Profit, Revenues Rise

By Adriano Marchese

Equinix Inc. on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter profit, benefiting from higher revenue, and said it expects the trend to continue, with earnings and revenue to increase in 2021.

The digital infrastructure company said earnings per share were $1.74, up from $1.38 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income was $156.4 million, compared with $118.8 million a year ago.

Revenue rose to $1.60 billion from $1.44 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects up to a 10% increase in revenue compared with 2020, offering a range of between $6.56 billion and $6.62 billion for 2021.

Similarly, Equinix expects earnings per share for the year to be between $26.73 and $27.28, which equates to an increase of around 8% to 10% over the previous year.

