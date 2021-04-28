Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  News
  Summary
    EQIX

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/28 04:00:00 pm
707.38 USD   -0.91%
04:35pEquinix 1Q Profit, Revenues Rise
DJ
04:30pEQUINIX REIT  : Earnings Flash (EQIX) EQUINIX Posts Q1 Revenue $1.6B
MT
04:18pEQUINIX : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix 1Q Profit, Revenues Rise

04/28/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Equinix Inc. on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter profit, benefiting from higher revenue, and said it expects the trend to continue, with earnings and revenue to increase in 2021.

The digital infrastructure company said earnings per share were $1.74, up from $1.38 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income was $156.4 million, compared with $118.8 million a year ago.

Revenue rose to $1.60 billion from $1.44 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects up to a 10% increase in revenue compared with 2020, offering a range of between $6.56 billion and $6.62 billion for 2021.

Similarly, Equinix expects earnings per share for the year to be between $26.73 and $27.28, which equates to an increase of around 8% to 10% over the previous year.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1634ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 629 M - -
Net income 2021 680 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 95,0x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 63 945 M 63 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 824,38 $
Last Close Price 713,88 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.39%63 945
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.04%41 625
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.12%26 257
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.76%25 719
SEGRO PLC5.85%16 634
W. P. CAREY INC.3.64%12 916
