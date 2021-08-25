Equinix REIT : 5th Data Center in Singapore Puts Sustainability First

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) has now become a priority for many organizations. In fact, organizations that integrate sustainability principles into their business values have the power to better engage customers, enhance its operations and foster company longevity to its bottom line.

As a Fortune 500 company with over 220 IBX data centers globally, Equinix has a responsibility to connect and support local communities, and power the world in a sustainable manner. From employees, customers, to partners, Equinix places strong emphasis on diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIB) to create an environment where everyone can say 'I'm safe, I belong, and I matter'. As a result, we will not only create an inclusive culture that addresses the needs of our stakeholders, but also will attract the best talent.