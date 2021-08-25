Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  News
  Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : 5th Data Center in Singapore Puts Sustainability First

08/25/2021 | 02:24am EDT
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) has now become a priority for many organizations. In fact, organizations that integrate sustainability principles into their business values have the power to better engage customers, enhance its operations and foster company longevity to its bottom line.

As a Fortune 500 company with over 220 IBX data centers globally, Equinix has a responsibility to connect and support local communities, and power the world in a sustainable manner. From employees, customers, to partners, Equinix places strong emphasis on diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIB) to create an environment where everyone can say 'I'm safe, I belong, and I matter'. As a result, we will not only create an inclusive culture that addresses the needs of our stakeholders, but also will attract the best talent.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 645 M - -
Net income 2021 508 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 146x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 73 617 M 73 617 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 820,24 $
Average target price 882,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.00%73 617
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.82%45 806
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.14.76%31 422
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.95%27 701
SEGRO PLC34.44%21 233
W. P. CAREY INC.8.57%14 637