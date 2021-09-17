Log in
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Equinix REIT : Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
At Equinix, we have a guiding principle around which we seek to build our workplace. The principle asserts that all employees should be able to say, 'I'm safe, I belong, and I matter.' Actually living the principle comes through many different practices, from everyday interactions to training, collaboration, events and more. We know that a workforce who can confidently claim they feel like they are safe, belong and matter, is a workforce that is more satisfied and is even more committed to their work, each other and their customers.

In our Equinix Employee Connection Networks (EECNs), we see the day-to-day practice of belonging brought into clear view. One great example is GenteConnect ('Gente' is the Spanish word for 'people'), which was founded with the vision of promoting Hispanic/Latino languages, culture and heritage. It also seeks to encourage, develop, and advance outstanding Hispanic/Latino talent through recruitment and mentorship. The group is commited to building cross-cultural bridges and capturing the power of our creativity and experience to expand Equinix's competitive advantage.​

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 645 M - -
Net income 2021 508 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 150x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 76 579 M 76 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 853,25 $
Average target price 885,86 $
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.10%76 579
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.11%45 355
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.11.17%30 188
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.00%26 630
SEGRO PLC34.13%21 012
W. P. CAREY INC.7.86%14 423