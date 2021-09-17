Equinix REIT : Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

At Equinix, we have a guiding principle around which we seek to build our workplace. The principle asserts that all employees should be able to say, 'I'm safe, I belong, and I matter.' Actually living the principle comes through many different practices, from everyday interactions to training, collaboration, events and more. We know that a workforce who can confidently claim they feel like they are safe, belong and matter, is a workforce that is more satisfied and is even more committed to their work, each other and their customers.
In our Equinix Employee Connection Networks (EECNs), we see the day-to-day practice of belonging brought into clear view. One great example is GenteConnect ('Gente' is the Spanish word for 'people'), which was founded with the vision of promoting Hispanic/Latino languages, culture and heritage. It also seeks to encourage, develop, and advance outstanding Hispanic/Latino talent through recruitment and mentorship. The group is commited to building cross-cultural bridges and capturing the power of our creativity and experience to expand Equinix's competitive advantage.
