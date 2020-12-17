Equinix REIT : How to Succeed in the Federal IT Services Market

The U.S. federal government represents an attractive market for IT service providers. According to research by Deltek, the Federal IT market is projected to grow from $116.6 billion in 2020 to $118.3 billion in 2022. But selling IT services to the federal government is no easy task. In addition to meeting complex IT procurement and compliance requirements, the policies affecting these requirements often change. As a case in point, agencies could previously work with IT providers authorized by federal contracts, such as Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications (WITS) or Local Service Agreements (LSAs), for telecom services. Today all of those contracts are being consolidated into one Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle to which federal agencies must migrate their all telecom services by September 2022.