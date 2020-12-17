Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/17 10:58:52 am
714.89 USD   +3.58%
10:35aEQUINIX REIT : How to Succeed in the Federal IT Services Market
PU
12/16EQUINIX REIT : Three Transforms Its Network for 5G Rollout on Platform Equinix
PU
12/15EQUINIX REIT : Follow the Digital Leader
PU
Equinix REIT : How to Succeed in the Federal IT Services Market

12/17/2020 | 10:35am EST
The U.S. federal government represents an attractive market for IT service providers. According to research by Deltek, the Federal IT market is projected to grow from $116.6 billion in 2020 to $118.3 billion in 2022. But selling IT services to the federal government is no easy task. In addition to meeting complex IT procurement and compliance requirements, the policies affecting these requirements often change. As a case in point, agencies could previously work with IT providers authorized by federal contracts, such as Networx, Washington Interagency Telecommunications (WITS) or Local Service Agreements (LSAs), for telecom services. Today all of those contracts are being consolidated into one Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle to which federal agencies must migrate their all telecom services by September 2022.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:34:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 001 M - -
Net income 2020 450 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 135x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 61 497 M 61 497 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 8 378
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 831,80 $
Last Close Price 690,19 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Raouf Abdel Chief Global Operations Officer
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)20.93%61 497
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.22%36 304
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.93%23 970
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.68%21 533
SEGRO PLC4.77%15 106
W. P. CAREY INC.-11.01%12 494
