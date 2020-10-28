Equinix REIT : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results 0 10/28/2020 | 04:06pm EDT Send by mail :

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterly revenues increased 9% on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis over the same quarter last year to $1.520 billion , representing the company's 71 st consecutive quarter of revenue growth

, representing the company's 71 consecutive quarter of revenue growth Initiated $1.85 billion debt capital raise including the company's inaugural green bonds totaling $1.35 billion to further invest in its sustainability initiatives

debt capital raise including the company's inaugural green bonds totaling to further invest in its sustainability initiatives Expanded Platform Equinix® with the launch of Equinix Metal™, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal service Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis. Third Quarter 2020 Results Summary Revenues

$1.520 billion , a 3% increase over the previous quarter

, a 3% increase over the previous quarter

Includes a $13 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates

foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates Operating Income

$288 million , a 2% increase over the previous quarter and an operating margin of 19%

, a 2% increase over the previous quarter and an operating margin of 19% Adjusted EBITDA

$737 million , a 49% adjusted EBITDA margin

, a 49% adjusted EBITDA margin

Includes a $6 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates

foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates

Includes $6 million of integration costs

of integration costs Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

$67 million , a 50% decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to the $93 million loss on debt extinguishment charge, related to the company's $2.6 billion debt refinancing completed in July

, a 50% decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to the loss on debt extinguishment charge, related to the company's debt refinancing completed in July

$0.74 per share, a 51% decrease from the previous quarter

per share, a 51% decrease from the previous quarter AFFO and AFFO per Share

$580 million , a 4% increase over the previous quarter, due to strong operating performance and a decrease in net interest expense

, a 4% increase over the previous quarter, due to strong operating performance and a decrease in net interest expense

$6.48 per share, a 2% increase over the previous quarter

per share, a 2% increase over the previous quarter

Includes $6 million of integration costs 2020 Annual Guidance Summary Revenues

$5.983 - $6.003 billion , an ~8% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis

- , an ~8% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis

An increase of $39 million compared to prior guidance, including a $25 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates

compared to prior guidance, including a foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates Adjusted EBITDA

$2.827 - $2.847 billion , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin

- , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin

An increase of $21 million compared to prior guidance, including an $11 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates

compared to prior guidance, including an foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates

Assumes $20 million of integration costs

of integration costs AFFO and AFFO per Share

$2.157 - $2.177 billion , an increase of 12 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 16 - 17%

- , an increase of 12 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 16 - 17%

An increase of $25 million compared to prior guidance, including an $8 million foreign currency benefit

compared to prior guidance, including an foreign currency benefit

$24.38 - $24.61 per share, an increase of 7 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%

- per share, an increase of 7 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%

Assumes $20 million of integration costs Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix Quote Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix: "As businesses navigate the economic, health and societal changes happening in the world, Equinix is in a unique position to help our customers adapt, respond and accelerate their digital transformation – a key driver for economic recovery. Companies in every sector are embracing digital transformation as a critical business priority, and we are well-positioned to help our customers scale with agility and create digital advantage. We continue to invest in our strategy, evolving our platform in response to evolving customer needs, expanding our global reach to accelerate digital delivery, committing to a more sustainable future and ensuring that our culture is widely recognized as a place that attracts, embraces, inspires and develops exceptional and diverse talent." Business Highlights Today, Equinix has the most comprehensive global interconnection platform, comprising over 386,000 physical and virtual interconnections. In Q3, Equinix added 8,500 net interconnections, more than its next 15 competitors combined, driven by video conferencing, streaming, enterprise cloud connectivity and work-from-home local aggregation. Equinix Internet Exchange™ experienced peak traffic, up 43% year-over-year, with a 7% increase quarter-over-quarter. Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric®, which has been renamed Equinix Fabric™, also had a strong quarter, crossing the $100 million annual run rate, with broad-based adoption across all verticals driven by virtual connections and increasing bandwidth consumption.

annual run rate, with broad-based adoption across all verticals driven by virtual connections and increasing bandwidth consumption. Equinix continued to complement and extend its global platform both organically and through acquisitions, enhancing cloud and network density to offer enterprises options for digital transformation:

On August 10 , Equinix announced its entry into India , one of the world's largest economies and fastest-growing data center markets and the 27 th country served by Platform Equinix ® . Upon close, the GPX India acquisition will add two highly interconnected data centers in Mumbai to support the company's pan-Indian expansion.

, Equinix announced its entry into , one of the world's largest economies and fastest-growing data center markets and the 27 country served by Platform Equinix . Upon close, the GPX India acquisition will add two highly interconnected data centers in to support the company's pan-Indian expansion.

On October 1 , Equinix closed the acquisition of 12 Bell Canada data centers, positioning the company as a leading digital infrastructure provider in Canada , while strengthening relationships with Canadian enterprises. Equinix expects to acquire Bell Canada's Ottawa data center (OT1) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

, Equinix closed the acquisition of 12 Bell Canada data centers, positioning the company as a leading digital infrastructure provider in , while strengthening relationships with Canadian enterprises. Equinix expects to acquire Bell Canada's Ottawa data center (OT1) in the fourth quarter of 2020. On October 6 , Equinix launched Equinix Metal ™, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal service. Equinix Metal provides digital businesses with an automated, "as-a-service" deployment method to build their foundational infrastructure and take advantage of the global reach, interconnected ecosystems and trusted partners available on Platform Equinix ® . Featuring native integration with Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal provides companies the option to deploy the physical infrastructure of their choice, at software speed across our platform, enabling digital leaders to place infrastructure where they need it, when they need it.

, Equinix launched ™, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal service. Equinix Metal provides digital businesses with an automated, "as-a-service" deployment method to build their foundational infrastructure and take advantage of the global reach, interconnected ecosystems and trusted partners available on . Featuring native integration with Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal provides companies the option to deploy the physical infrastructure of their choice, at software speed across our platform, enabling digital leaders to place infrastructure where they need it, when they need it. In Q3, Equinix initiated its first green bond financing as a mechanism to further invest in innovative designs and technologies, while increasing the company's efficiency in sustainable operations. The debt financing closed in October 2020 . Equinix also received the 2020 Green Power Partner Award from the U.S. EPA, recognizing the company's contribution to helping advance the development of the nation's green power market, and its commitment to reach 100% clean and renewable energy across its portfolio.

as a mechanism to further invest in innovative designs and technologies, while increasing the company's efficiency in sustainable operations. The debt financing closed in . Equinix also received the 2020 Green Power Partner Award from the U.S. EPA, recognizing the company's contribution to helping advance the development of the nation's green power market, and its commitment to reach 100% clean and renewable energy across its portfolio. Equinix continues the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, as the company pursues high-value strategic channel partnerships. In Q3, Equinix delivered strong channel bookings, accounting for more than 30% of its total bookings and generating 60% of all new logos. New channel wins this quarter spanned across a wide range of industry segments with reseller and alliance partners, including Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, WWT and Zenlayer. COVID-19 Update Many of the Company's IBX® data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all IBX data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities. These include implementing tools such as an appointment-based system to control timing and frequency of visits, while also encouraging customers to leverage IBX technicians via Smart Hands® in order to restrict visits and minimize the number of people and the amount of time spent in the Company's IBX facilities. For the health and safety of Equinix employees, the Company's corporate offices were closed in March and non-IBX employees across the globe were instructed to work from home until further notice. A phased plan has been announced for a return-to-office for non-IBX attached sites, and the Company has been following this plan to open certain offices with occupancy limits as local conditions allow. Additionally, the Company has decided to continue to limit employee travel and has made the decision to either postpone or virtualize all global events through January 2021. Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The Company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on Equinix and the Company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Business Outlook For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.549 and $1.569 billion, an increase of 2 - 3% quarter-over-quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 1 - 2%. This guidance includes a $4 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average foreign currency ("FX") rates in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $685 and $705 million, including higher repairs and maintenance and utilities expenses and certain COVID-19-related one-off costs. Adjusted EBITDA includes a $2 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2020 and $10 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $69 and $79 million. For the full year of 2020, total revenues are expected to range between $5.983 and $6.003 billion, an 8% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This updated revenue guidance includes an incremental $39 million, due to a combination of $25 million from the acquisition of the Bell Canada data centers (excluding OT1) and a foreign currency benefit of $25 million when compared to the prior guidance FX rates offset in part by Packet revenues being slightly below our prior range and the deferred timing of Equinix custom order work. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $2.827 and $2.847 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% at the mid-point. This updated adjusted EBITDA guidance includes an incremental $21 million, due to a combination of $10 million from the acquisition of the Bell Canada data centers (excluding OT1) and a foreign currency benefit of $11 million when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. For the year, the company expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.157 and $2.177 billion, an increase of 12 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 16 - 17%. This updated AFFO guidance includes an incremental $25 million, due to a combination of the acquisition of the Bell Canada data centers (excluding OT1), lower net interest expenses and a foreign currency benefit of $8 million when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $24.38 and $24.61, an increase of 7 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. Non-recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.045 and $2.235 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $155 and $165 million. The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2020 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.28 to the Pound, S$1.36 to the U.S. dollar, ¥105 to the U.S. dollar, and R$5.62 to the U.S. dollar. The Q3 2020 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 21%, 9%, 7%, 6% and 2%, respectively. The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Replay Information Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2020, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, February 10, 2021, by dialing 1-203-369-0270 and referencing the passcode 2020. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required). Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . Additional Resources Equinix Investor Relations Resources About Equinix Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations. Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency. Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors. Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of an IBX data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its IBX data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of an IBX data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional IBX data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the IBX data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our IBX data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations. In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of long-lived assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods. Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above. Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance. Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively. Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release. EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

June 30,

2020

September

30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September

30, 2019 Recurring revenues $ 1,432,072



$ 1,398,138



$ 1,319,336



$ 4,191,904



$ 3,900,209

Non-recurring revenues 87,695



71,983



77,474



242,526



244,796

Revenues 1,519,767



1,470,121



1,396,810



4,434,430



4,145,005

Cost of revenues 767,979



739,344



704,339



2,243,605



2,084,548

Gross profit 751,788



730,777



692,471



2,190,825



2,060,457

Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 172,727



178,124



161,574



531,301



490,490

General and administrative 279,350



256,890



241,812



797,837



689,514

Transaction costs 5,840



13,617



2,991



30,987



8,236

Impairment charges 7,306



—



1,189



7,306



16,023

Gain on asset sales (1,785)



(342)



(463)



(928)



(463)

Total operating expenses 463,438



448,289



407,103



1,366,503



1,203,800

Income from operations 288,350



282,488



285,368



824,322



856,657

Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 1,452



1,685



8,201



7,410



20,165

Interest expense (99,736)



(108,480)



(118,674)



(315,554)



(362,067)

Other income 162



4,278



3,428



9,610



15,442

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (93,494)



(1,868)



315



(101,803)



(67)

Total interest and other, net (191,616)



(104,385)



(106,730)



(400,337)



(326,527)

Income before income taxes 96,734



178,103



178,638



423,985



530,130

Income tax expense (29,903)



(44,753)



(57,827)



(104,847)



(147,720)

Net income 66,831



133,350



120,811



319,138



382,410

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (144)



(46)



39



(355)



45

Net income attributable to Equinix $ 66,687



$ 133,304



$ 120,850



$ 318,783



$ 382,455



Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 0.75



$ 1.53



$ 1.42



$ 3.65



$ 4.57

Diluted net income per share $ 0.74



$ 1.52



$ 1.41



$ 3.63



$ 4.54

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 88,806



87,303



85,012



87,226



83,753

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 89,519



87,901



85,571



87,925



84,223

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

June 30,

2020

September

30, 2019

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2019 Net income $ 66,831



$ 133,350



$ 120,811



$ 319,138



$ 382,410

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) 299,441



181,286



(284,927)



66,935



(341,519)

Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) (227,101)



(97,058)



188,897



(179,213)



227,890

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (33,842)



(17,868)



14,217



(54,966)



19,086

Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans 22



20



(8)



77



(26)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 38,520



66,380



(81,821)



(167,167)



(94,569)

Comprehensive income, net of tax 105,351



199,730



38,990



151,971



287,841

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (144)



(46)



39



(355)



45

Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (30)



(2)



28



(21)



35

Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 105,177



$ 199,682



$ 39,057



$ 151,595



$ 287,921

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,645,045



$ 1,869,577

Short-term investments 14,186



10,362

Accounts receivable, net 705,509



689,134

Other current assets 384,364



302,880

Assets held for sale 294,924



663

Total current assets 4,044,028



2,872,616

Property, plant and equipment, net 13,110,554



12,152,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,436,337



1,475,367

Goodwill 5,125,230



4,781,858

Intangible assets, net 2,047,122



2,102,389

Other assets 673,443



580,788

Total assets $ 26,436,714



$ 23,965,615

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 822,062



$ 760,718

Accrued property, plant and equipment 363,869



301,535

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 143,429



145,606

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 113,371



75,239

Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 78,273



77,603

Current portion of senior notes 2,043,994



643,224

Other current liabilities 231,185



153,938

Total current liabilities 3,796,183



2,157,863

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,279,930



1,315,656

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 1,680,510



1,430,882

Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 1,241,777



1,289,434

Senior notes, less current portion 7,160,735



8,309,673

Other liabilities 721,613



621,725

Total liabilities 15,880,748



15,125,233

Common stock 89



86

Additional paid-in capital 14,950,522



12,696,433

Treasury stock (122,686)



(144,256)

Accumulated dividends (4,879,618)



(4,168,469)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,101,801)



(934,613)

Retained earnings 1,709,308



1,391,425

Total Equinix stockholders' equity 10,555,814



8,840,606

Non-controlling interests 152



(224)

Total stockholders' equity 10,555,966



8,840,382

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,436,714



$ 23,965,615









Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 4,324



3,672

EMEA headcount 3,338



2,941

Asia-Pacific headcount 1,976



1,765

Total headcount 9,638



8,378

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







Finance lease liabilities $ 1,793,881



$ 1,506,121









Term loans 1,240,281



1,282,302

Mortgage payable and other loans payable 79,769



84,735

Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 1,814



3,081

Total mortgage and loans payable principal 1,321,864



1,370,118









Senior notes 9,204,729



8,952,897

Plus: debt issuance costs 90,441



78,030

Less: debt premium (370)



(1,716)

Total senior notes principal 9,294,800



9,029,211









Total debt principal outstanding $ 12,410,545



$ 11,905,450

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September

30, 2020

June 30,

2020

September

30, 2019

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2019





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 66,831



$ 133,350



$ 120,811



$ 319,138



$ 382,410



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 362,286



348,434



321,746



1,048,151



957,001



Stock-based compensation 75,248



75,844



63,871



215,591



174,413



Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 3,884



4,444



3,196



11,788



9,429



(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 93,494



1,868



(315)



101,803



67



Gain on asset sales (1,785)



(342)



(463)



(928)



(463)



Impairment charges 7,306



—



1,189



7,306



16,023



Other items (2,518)



13,891



2,820



18,229



15,789



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (23,871)



(29,539)



3,331



(38,104)



(123,389)



Income taxes, net (32,054)



8,164



42,482



(20,193)



73,144



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 61,410



117



10,647



35,846



6,660



Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,319



37,495



29,743



114,611



108,226



Operating lease liabilities (35,300)



(36,898)



(38,254)



(107,391)



(112,059)



Other assets and liabilities (81,088)



17,858



(61,810)



(82,169)



(44,193)

Net cash provided by operating activities 532,162



574,686



498,994



1,623,678



1,463,058

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 3,969



(1,341)



(2,905)



(36,312)



(14,747)



Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



39



—



(478,248)



(34,143)



Purchases of real estate (41,895)



(46,194)



(16,852)



(124,462)



(64,288)



Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (565,285)



(481,948)



(556,822)



(1,448,174)



(1,364,960)



Proceeds from asset sales —



—



117



—



117

Net cash used in investing activities (603,211)



(529,444)



(576,462)



(2,087,196)



(1,478,021)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards 31,727



—



24,425



62,118



52,018



Payment of dividend distributions (240,690)



(236,008)



(212,752)



(710,177)



(625,804)



Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 196,477



1,683,106



99,421



1,981,375



1,660,976



Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —



500,790



—



750,790



—



Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —



2,585,736



—



2,585,736



—



Repayment of finance lease liabilities (31,765)



(23,704)



(19,673)



(74,446)



(62,785)



Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (19,431)



(770,677)



(17,584)



(808,609)



(53,796)



Repayment of senior notes (1,947,050)



(150,000)



—



(2,440,761)



(150,000)



Debt extinguishment costs (77,785)



—



—



(82,404)



—



Debt issuance costs —



(26,266)



—



(26,266)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,088,517)



3,562,977



(126,163)



1,237,356



820,609

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,513



12,411



(13,528)



5,637



(13,117)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,141,053)



3,620,630



(217,159)



779,475



792,529

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,807,141



1,186,511



1,637,292



1,886,613



627,604

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,666,088



$ 4,807,141



$ 1,420,133



$ 2,666,088



$ 1,420,133

Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 55,473



$ 15,752



$ 29,383



$ 116,549



$ 89,076

Cash paid for interest $ 115,174



$ 122,669



$ 153,265



$ 363,767



$ 412,675























Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1) $ (75,018)



$ 46,583



$ (74,563)



$ (427,206)



$ (216)























Adjusted free cash flow (2) $ (33,123)



$ 92,738



$ (57,711)



$ 175,504



$ 98,215























(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 532,162



$ 574,686



$ 498,994



$ 1,623,678



$ 1,463,058



Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (603,211)



(529,444)



(576,462)



(2,087,196)



(1,478,021)



Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (3,969)



1,341



2,905



36,312



14,747



Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ (75,018)



$ 46,583



$ (74,563)



$ (427,206)



$ (216)























(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any purchases of real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ (75,018)



$ 46,583



$ (74,563)



$ (427,206)



$ (216)



Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



(39)



—



478,248



34,143



Less purchases of real estate 41,895



46,194



16,852



124,462



64,288



Adjusted free cash flow $ (33,123)



$ 92,738



$ (57,711)



$ 175,504



$ 98,215

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September

30, 2020

June 30,

2020

September

30, 2019

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2019

Recurring revenues $ 1,432,072

$ 1,398,138

$ 1,319,336

$ 4,191,904

$ 3,900,209

Non-recurring revenues 87,695

71,983

77,474

242,526

244,796

Revenues (1) 1,519,767

1,470,121

1,396,810

4,434,430

4,145,005























Cash cost of revenues (2) 494,187

480,946

464,950

1,451,674

1,374,314

Cash gross profit (3) 1,025,580

989,175

931,860

2,982,756

2,770,691























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 106,317

111,007

98,117

332,995

301,447

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 182,018

158,127

159,041

508,265

457,377

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 288,335

269,134

257,158

841,260

758,824























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 737,245

$ 720,041

$ 674,702

$ 2,141,496

$ 2,011,867























Cash gross margins (9) 67 %

67 %

67 %

67 %

67 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 49 %

49 %

48 %

48 %

49 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 35 %

140 %

(20) %

48 %

62 %























FFO (12) $ 298,183

$ 356,946

$ 331,485

$ 998,883

$ 1,010,531























AFFO (13)(14) $ 579,682

$ 557,793

$ 472,744

$ 1,672,180

$ 1,458,511























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 3.36

$ 4.09

$ 3.90

$ 11.45

$ 12.07























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 3.33

$ 4.06

$ 3.87

$ 11.36

$ 12.00























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 6.53

$ 6.39

$ 5.56

$ 19.17

$ 17.41























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 6.48

$ 6.35

$ 5.52

$ 19.02

$ 17.32











































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:



























Americas Revenues:







































Colocation $ 450,030

$ 447,498

$ 441,596

$ 1,348,482

$ 1,325,663

Interconnection 156,677

153,387

146,212

460,993

427,235

Managed infrastructure 28,954

28,889

24,082

83,372

68,777

Other 3,911

5,081

3,392

14,212

14,723

Recurring revenues 639,572

634,855

615,282

1,907,059

1,836,398

Non-recurring revenues 32,760

26,564

29,993

88,597

97,663

Revenues $ 672,332

$ 661,419

$ 645,275

$ 1,995,656

$ 1,934,061























EMEA Revenues:







































Colocation $ 391,773

$ 381,144

$ 357,201

$ 1,135,247

$ 1,036,121

Interconnection 55,700

50,904

41,063

155,145

117,202

Managed infrastructure 30,690

29,012

27,651

89,839

85,136

Other 5,581

6,130

1,787

14,177

6,561

Recurring revenues 483,744

467,190

427,702

1,394,408

1,245,020

Non-recurring revenues 34,339

20,900

30,438

90,674

97,635

Revenues $ 518,083

$ 488,090

$ 458,140

$ 1,485,082

$ 1,342,655























Asia-Pacific Revenues:







































Colocation $ 236,762

$ 228,803

$ 214,304

$ 686,658

$ 637,703

Interconnection 48,565

45,140

39,495

136,376

114,148

Managed infrastructure 22,614

22,150

22,553

66,588

66,940

Other 815

—

—

815

—

Recurring revenues 308,756

296,093

276,352

890,437

818,791

Non-recurring revenues 20,596

24,519

17,043

63,255

49,498

Revenues $ 329,352

$ 320,612

$ 293,395

$ 953,692

$ 868,289























Worldwide Revenues:







































Colocation $ 1,078,565

$ 1,057,445

$ 1,013,101

$ 3,170,387

$ 2,999,487

Interconnection 260,942

249,431

226,770

752,514

658,585

Managed infrastructure 82,258

80,051

74,286

239,799

220,853

Other 10,307

11,211

5,179

29,204

21,284

Recurring revenues 1,432,072

1,398,138

1,319,336

4,191,904

3,900,209

Non-recurring revenues 87,695

71,983

77,474

242,526

244,796

Revenues $ 1,519,767

$ 1,470,121

$ 1,396,810

$ 4,434,430

$ 4,145,005











































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 767,979

$ 739,344

$ 704,339

$ 2,243,605

$ 2,084,548

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (265,936)

(250,743)

(232,285)

(767,077)

(691,618)

Stock-based compensation expense (7,856)

(7,655)

(7,104)

(24,854)

(18,616)

Cash cost of revenues $ 494,187

$ 480,946

$ 464,950

$ 1,451,674

$ 1,374,314























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:



























Americas cash cost of revenues $ 196,731

$ 194,467

$ 182,516

$ 576,431

$ 545,071

EMEA cash cost of revenues 189,423

177,558

180,370

554,229

532,918

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 108,033

108,921

102,064

321,014

296,325

Cash cost of revenues $ 494,187

$ 480,946

$ 464,950

$ 1,451,674

$ 1,374,314









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 452,077

$ 435,014

$ 403,386

$ 1,329,138

$ 1,180,004

Depreciation and amortization expense (96,350)

(97,691)

(89,461)

(281,074)

(265,383)

Stock-based compensation expense (67,392)

(68,189)

(56,767)

(206,804)

(155,797)

Cash operating expense $ 288,335

$ 269,134

$ 257,158

$ 841,260

$ 758,824





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 172,727

$ 178,124

$ 161,574

$ 531,301

$ 490,490

Depreciation and amortization expense (48,780)

(48,902)

(47,663)

(143,916)

(144,791)

Stock-based compensation expense (17,630)

(18,215)

(15,794)

(54,390)

(44,252)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 106,317

$ 111,007

$ 98,117

$ 332,995

$ 301,447





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 279,350

$ 256,890

$ 241,812

$ 797,837

$ 689,514

Depreciation and amortization expense (47,570)

(48,789)

(41,798)

(137,158)

(120,592)

Stock-based compensation expense (49,762)

(49,974)

(40,973)

(152,414)

(111,545)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 182,018

$ 158,127

$ 159,041

$ 508,265

$ 457,377





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 185,051

$ 164,845

$ 156,103

$ 532,955

$ 465,444

EMEA cash SG&A 65,444

66,935

65,252

193,882

188,502

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 37,840

37,354

35,803

114,423

104,878

Cash SG&A $ 288,335

$ 269,134

$ 257,158

$ 841,260

$ 758,824





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Income from operations $ 288,350

$ 282,488

$ 285,368

$ 824,322

$ 856,657

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 362,286

348,434

321,746

1,048,151

957,001

Stock-based compensation expense 75,248

75,844

63,871

231,658

174,413

Impairment charges 7,306

—

1,189

7,306

16,023

Transaction costs 5,840

13,617

2,991

30,987

8,236

Gain on asset sales (1,785)

(342)

(463)

(928)

(463)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 737,245

$ 720,041

$ 674,702

$ 2,141,496

$ 2,011,867























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:



























Americas income from operations $ 50,657

$ 58,423

$ 88,494

$ 156,388

$ 277,700

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 182,899

182,204

168,397

536,542

503,147

Americas stock-based compensation expense 55,044

56,326

48,377

174,059

125,224

Americas impairment charges —

—

1,189

—

16,023

Americas transaction costs 3,735

5,575

199

20,288

1,452

Americas gain on asset sales (1,785)

(421)

—

(1,007)

—

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 290,550

$ 302,107

$ 306,656

$ 886,270

$ 923,546























EMEA income from operations $ 148,992

$ 138,154

$ 113,771

$ 413,150

$ 325,333

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 101,265

92,953

87,010

286,958

259,666

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 12,770

12,240

9,792

36,012

30,008

EMEA transaction costs 189

171

2,408

772

6,691

EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales —

79

(463)

79

(463)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 263,216

$ 243,597

$ 212,518

$ 736,971

$ 621,235























Asia-Pacific income from operations $ 88,701

$ 85,911

$ 83,103

$ 254,784

$ 253,624

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 78,122

73,277

66,339

224,651

194,188

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 7,434

7,278

5,702

21,587

19,181

Asia-Pacific impairment charges 7,306

—

—

7,306

—

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 1,916

7,871

384

9,927

93

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 183,479

$ 174,337

$ 155,528

$ 518,255

$ 467,086





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.



























Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:



























Americas cash gross margins 71 %

71 %

72 %

71 %

72 %

EMEA cash gross margins 63 %

64 %

61 %

63 %

60 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 67 %

66 %

65 %

66 %

66 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 43 %

46 %

48 %

44 %

48 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 51 %

50 %

46 %

50 %

46 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 56 %

54 %

53 %

54 %

54 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 737,245

$ 720,041

$ 674,702

$ 2,141,496

$ 2,011,867

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (720,041)

(684,210)

(677,010)

(2,027,572)

(1,833,725)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 17,204

$ 35,831

$ (2,308)

$ 113,924

$ 178,142























Revenues - current period $ 1,519,767

$ 1,470,121

$ 1,396,810

$ 4,434,430

$ 4,145,005

Less revenues - prior period (1,470,121)

(1,444,542)

(1,384,977)

(4,198,922)

(3,855,777)

Revenue growth $ 49,646

$ 25,579

$ 11,833

$ 235,508

$ 289,228























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 35 %

140 %

(20) %

48 %

62 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 66,831

$ 133,350

$ 120,811

$ 319,138

$ 382,410

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (144)

(46)

39

(355)

45

Net income attributable to Equinix 66,687

133,304

120,850

318,783

382,455

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 232,110

222,613

209,903

676,510

624,655

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (1,313)

376

732

1,569

3,421

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 699

653

—

2,021

—

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 298,183

$ 356,946

$ 331,485

$ 998,883

$ 1,010,531











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 298,183

$ 356,946

$ 331,485

$ 998,883

$ 1,010,531

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment (3,797)

3,649

5,759

(3,629)

8,280

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,019

2,395

2,716

7,220

7,394

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 3,884

4,444

3,196

11,788

9,429

Contract cost adjustment (7,111)

(5,307)

(10,179)

(22,852)

(29,305)

Stock-based compensation expense 75,248

75,844

63,871

231,658

174,413

Non-real estate depreciation expense 78,356

76,618

63,151

220,565

182,049

Amortization expense 50,222

49,362

48,837

148,075

147,589

Accretion expense (adjustment) 1,598

(159)

(145)

3,001

2,708

Recurring capital expenditures (38,327)

(29,996)

(47,404)

(86,191)

(105,077)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 93,494

1,868

(315)

101,803

67

Transaction costs 5,840

13,617

2,991

30,987

8,236

Impairment charges 7,306

—

1,189

7,306

16,023

Income tax expense adjustment 11,480

8,070

7,592

22,383

26,174

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 287

442

—

1,183

—

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 579,682

$ 557,793

$ 472,744

$ 1,672,180

$ 1,458,511





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:















Adjusted EBITDA $ 737,245

$ 720,041

$ 674,702

$ 2,141,496

$ 2,011,867

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (98,284)

(106,795)

(110,473)

(308,144)

(341,902)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 3,884

4,444

3,196

11,788

9,429

Income tax expense (29,903)

(44,753)

(57,827)

(104,847)

(147,720)

Income tax expense adjustment 11,480

8,070

7,592

22,383

26,174

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,019

2,395

2,716

7,220

7,394

Contract cost adjustment (7,111)

(5,307)

(10,179)

(22,852)

(29,305)

Installation revenue adjustment (3,797)

3,649

5,759

(3,629)

8,280

Recurring capital expenditures (38,327)

(29,996)

(47,404)

(86,191)

(105,077)

Other income 162

4,278

3,428

9,610

15,442

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (1,313)

376

732

1,569

3,421

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 842

1,049

39

2,849

45

Adjustment for gain on asset sales 1,785

342

463

928

463

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 579,682

$ 557,793

$ 472,744

$ 1,672,180

$ 1,458,511





















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 88,806

87,303

85,012

87,226

83,753

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 713

598

559

699

470

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 89,519

87,901

85,571

87,925

84,223























Basic FFO per share $ 3.36

$ 4.09

$ 3.90

$ 11.45

$ 12.07

Diluted FFO per share $ 3.33

$ 4.06

$ 3.87

$ 11.36

$ 12.00























Basic AFFO per share $ 6.53

$ 6.39

$ 5.56

$ 19.17

$ 17.41

Diluted AFFO per share $ 6.48

$ 6.35

$ 5.52

$ 19.02

$ 17.32









































View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-reports-third-quarter-2020-results-301162095.html SOURCE Equinix, Inc. © PRNewswire 2020

