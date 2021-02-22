Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)    EQIX

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : The Future of an Intelligent Interconnection Fabric

02/22/2021 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's digital leaders value openness for greater application integration between legacy, on-premises infrastructure and hybrid multicloud architectures. To achieve this 'open door' between physical systems, application processes and virtual services, companies must find a common language in which to communicate. This requires an intelligent interconnection fabric that offers the application programing interfaces (APIs) necessary to quickly and easily create integrate and orchestrate digital infrastructure anywhere an organization needs it.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
04:44pEQUINIX REIT : The Future of an Intelligent Interconnection Fabric
PU
08:02aMEDIA ALERT : Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/19EQUINIX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19EQUINIX REIT : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/19EQUINIX REIT : 2021 Best Practices for Data Center Migration
PU
02/18EQUINIX REIT : Managing Database Credentials Securely with HSM as a Service
PU
02/17EQUINIX REIT : How Digital Ecosystems Power Connected Vehicles
PU
02/16EQUINIX REIT : Advance Your Government Mission with Secure Hybrid Multicloud
PU
02/15EQUINIX REIT : U.K. Digital Transformation Trends Post-Brexit
PU
02/12EQUINIX REIT : VNF Device Clustering for Performance, Resiliency and Security
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 623 M - -
Net income 2021 684 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,5x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 60 735 M 60 735 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 833,08 $
Last Close Price 680,22 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-4.76%60 735
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-2.19%38 246
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.72%24 174
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.74%22 810
SEGRO PLC3.14%16 325
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.19%11 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ