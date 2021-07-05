Equinix REIT : 6 Key Digital Payments and Banking Trends Changing Global Banking

The global financial services sector faces significant pressure from rapidly changing consumer expectations, evolving regulations, increased competition and the financial impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, new customer payment preferences are bringing acute forces to bear on financial institutions and the entire world of transaction management.

Recently released survey findings from Juniper Research suggest that over 50% of households are considering a move away from bricks and mortar-style financial institutions.[i] While that survey focuses on U.S. consumers, the same influences are bearing on European communities and financial institutions with the momentum for digital transformation gaining increased global traction.