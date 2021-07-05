Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : 6 Key Digital Payments and Banking Trends Changing Global Banking

07/05/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global financial services sector faces significant pressure from rapidly changing consumer expectations, evolving regulations, increased competition and the financial impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, new customer payment preferences are bringing acute forces to bear on financial institutions and the entire world of transaction management.

Recently released survey findings from Juniper Research suggest that over 50% of households are considering a move away from bricks and mortar-style financial institutions.[i] While that survey focuses on U.S. consumers, the same influences are bearing on European communities and financial institutions with the momentum for digital transformation gaining increased global traction.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
02:18pEQUINIX REIT  : 6 Key Digital Payments and Banking Trends Changing Global Bankin..
PU
07/02HOW TO CONVERSE IN CLOUD : Cloud Adjacent Infrastructure
PU
07/02MEDIA ALERT : Equinix Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Results
PR
07/01EQUINIX REIT  : Fast-tracking our journey for a sustainable, inclusive and carin..
PU
06/30EQUINIX REIT  : IDC MarketScape Names Equinix a Data Center Colocation and Inter..
PU
06/30EQUINIX REIT  : Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Data..
PR
06/29DENVER : Driving Sustainability for a New Approach Digital Business
PU
06/29EQUINIX REIT  : Powering Digital Transformation with Network Modernization
PU
06/28EQUINIX REIT  : A Better Way to Ensure Accurate Time Synchronization
PU
06/28EQUINIX REIT  : The Future of Logistics and Transportation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 613 M - -
Net income 2021 671 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 108x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 71 709 M 71 709 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 800,50 $
Average target price 856,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.09%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.7.71%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.24%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.54%25 451
SEGRO PLC17.03%18 535
W. P. CAREY INC.6.43%13 927