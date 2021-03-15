Equinix REIT : Accelerating the cloud journey for financial institutions with Alibaba Cloud and Equinix

Enterprise technology is a constantly evolving field. With the shift from core to cloud to edge, businesses are looking for IT solutions that can provide security for mission-critical workloads, elasticity for delivery and high performance to speed growth. This is driving the need for hybrid multicloud that combines the advantages of both public and private clouds, while mitigating their limitations. The uptick of this approach is reflected in the latest Global Interconnection Index (GXI Vol. 4), with the interconnection bandwidth of Cloud and IT Services in Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at a 51% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 to 2023.

BFSI's race to the cloud

If we take a look at Asia-Pacific, cloud computing market revenue in Southeast Asia is estimated to reach US$40.32 billion by 2025, representing a dynamic market for service providers.[i] Among all industries, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) have proved to be early to recognize the advantages of cloud, with the current pandemic only speeding things up further in this area. Hybrid multicloud adoption has become a strategic imperative for the BFSI sectors because it helps lower total costs, improves operational efficiency and promotes innovation.

Although many in BFSI are embracing hybrid multicloud infrastructures, some are still facing pressure points when it comes to designing, implementing and deploying processes in the journey. In particular, financial institutions are looking for direct, secure connectivity between different environments to address concerns around cost, security and compliance, interoperability and resiliency.