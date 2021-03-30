Equinix REIT : Charting a Secure Path to the “Interconnection of Things”

The steady progress of industrial automation and the rise of digital technologies is accelerating the implementation of advanced use cases based on the internet of things (IoT). With the convergence of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and software-defined everything, applications that may have once been science fiction are quickly becoming a reality across many sectors. Examples include:
Disclaimer
Equinix Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 15:55:01 UTC.