  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  News
  Summary
    EQIX

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Equinix REIT : DDoS Extortion Attacks Are Driving Security Risks in 2021

04/28/2021 | 11:14am EDT
In May of 2020, Akamai and Equinix launched a jointly developed cloud-based, interconnected DDoS detection and mitigation solution that helps organizations quickly and easily connect to Akamai's Prolexic global DDoS service via Equinix Fabric™, enabling businesses to thwart DDoS attacks in real-time.

Almost a year later, we've seen increased adoption of our joint solution, mainly as a result of DDoS extortion attack trends and activity. DDoS attack campaigns are once again a classic threat actor motivator and are still making headlines and disrupting organizations globally - well into 2021.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 629 M - -
Net income 2021 680 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 95,0x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 63 945 M 63 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 824,38 $
Last Close Price 713,88 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.39%63 945
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.04%41 625
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.12%26 257
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.76%25 719
SEGRO PLC5.85%16 634
W. P. CAREY INC.3.64%12 916
