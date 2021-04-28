Equinix REIT : DDoS Extortion Attacks Are Driving Security Risks in 2021

In May of 2020, Akamai and Equinix launched a jointly developed cloud-based, interconnected DDoS detection and mitigation solution that helps organizations quickly and easily connect to Akamai's Prolexic global DDoS service via Equinix Fabric™, enabling businesses to thwart DDoS attacks in real-time.

Almost a year later, we've seen increased adoption of our joint solution, mainly as a result of DDoS extortion attack trends and activity. DDoS attack campaigns are once again a classic threat actor motivator and are still making headlines and disrupting organizations globally - well into 2021.