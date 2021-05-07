Equinix REIT : Dell Technologies APEX at Equinix Delivers Hybrid Infrastructure-as-a-Service

The adoption of flexible consumption business models is not stopping with the cloud. Today's digital leaders are looking toward OPEX-based as-a-service offerings to help them cope with the massive volumes of data that are accumulating at the edge. IT organizations are building infrastructure and hybrid multi-cloud architectures at the edge to deal with this data explosion, putting workloads and data protection where they work best: close to data sources.

We recently announced an agreement for Dell Technologies to offer Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers as an option for customers acquiring Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services. This gives our customers the opportunity to build and interconnect foundational digital infrastructure that leverages the best of APEX Data Storage Services and the vibrant multi-cloud ecosystem on Platform Equinix®. As the world's digital infrastructure company™, we will expand the availability of APEX Data Storage Services across our global platform, wherever they deliver the greatest value. The combined effect is maximum choice, mobility, cost and performance advantages for our customers.