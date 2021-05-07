Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : Dell Technologies APEX at Equinix Delivers Hybrid Infrastructure-as-a-Service

05/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The adoption of flexible consumption business models is not stopping with the cloud. Today's digital leaders are looking toward OPEX-based as-a-service offerings to help them cope with the massive volumes of data that are accumulating at the edge. IT organizations are building infrastructure and hybrid multi-cloud architectures at the edge to deal with this data explosion, putting workloads and data protection where they work best: close to data sources.

We recently announced an agreement for Dell Technologies to offer Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers as an option for customers acquiring Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services. This gives our customers the opportunity to build and interconnect foundational digital infrastructure that leverages the best of APEX Data Storage Services and the vibrant multi-cloud ecosystem on Platform Equinix®. As the world's digital infrastructure company™, we will expand the availability of APEX Data Storage Services across our global platform, wherever they deliver the greatest value. The combined effect is maximum choice, mobility, cost and performance advantages for our customers.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
11:00aEQUINIX REIT  : Dell Technologies APEX at Equinix Delivers Hybrid Infrastructure..
PU
08:02aMEDIA ALERT : Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/06EQUINIX REIT  : Why You Need A Neutral Aggregator for Your Network Modernization
PU
05/05EQUINIX REIT  : Speeds SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure
PU
05/05EQUINIX REIT  : S&P and Fitch Upgrade Equinix to BBB on Strength of Interconnect..
PR
05/04EQUINIX REIT  : The Equinix 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
05/04EQUINIX REIT  : Prices $2.6 Billion in Bonds, Including $1.0 Billion in Green Bo..
PR
05/03NETWORKING FOR NERDS : Network-as-Code
PU
05/03EQUINIX REIT  : Notice of Redemption of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027
PU
05/03EQUINIX INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 612 M - -
Net income 2021 648 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 97,3x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 62 624 M 62 624 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 826,38 $
Last Close Price 699,08 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-2.97%62 624
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.7.18%42 075
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.97%26 034
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.65%25 231
SEGRO PLC5.79%16 676
W. P. CAREY INC.4.85%13 169