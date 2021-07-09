Log in
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/09 02:16:11 pm
817.03 USD   -1.35%
Equinix REIT : Employees at the Games

07/09/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
If you are anything like me, you are excited about the upcoming summer games. And, while I was disappointed that the 2020 games were postponed due to the pandemic, I appreciate that the wellbeing of our global athletes took precedent over the events themselves. It showed that this year's theme, 'stay healthy, stay strong, stay active' was more than just a tagline - it was a truth.

The games represent a perfect combination of healthy competition and the pursuit of excellence - two things I greatly value. As a point guard and First Team All American in college, I understand the importance sports can play in shaping your career journey. While developing the necessary skills to be a successful collegiate athlete, the life lessons I learned along the way are what has contributed to my overall success, professional goals, and life balance. In essence, those skills have helped make me a better 'corporate athlete'.

Equinix Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 18:07:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 613 M - -
Net income 2021 671 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 74 189 M 74 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 828,19 $
Average target price 856,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.96%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.80%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.87%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.22%25 451
SEGRO PLC20.78%18 535
W. P. CAREY INC.8.91%13 927