Equinix REIT : Employees at the Games

If you are anything like me, you are excited about the upcoming summer games. And, while I was disappointed that the 2020 games were postponed due to the pandemic, I appreciate that the wellbeing of our global athletes took precedent over the events themselves. It showed that this year's theme, 'stay healthy, stay strong, stay active' was more than just a tagline - it was a truth.
The games represent a perfect combination of healthy competition and the pursuit of excellence - two things I greatly value. As a point guard and First Team All American in college, I understand the importance sports can play in shaping your career journey. While developing the necessary skills to be a successful collegiate athlete, the life lessons I learned along the way are what has contributed to my overall success, professional goals, and life balance. In essence, those skills have helped make me a better 'corporate athlete'.
