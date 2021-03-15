Equinix REIT : How Equinix Seamlessly Turned-On Remote Working During COVID-19

The author and motivational speaker Dennis Waitley is famous for saying, 'Expect the best, plan for the worst and prepare to be surprised.' At Equinix, we put these words into action for ourselves and our customers, with one important modification…we like to plan for success!

This strategy was really put to the test in late January 2020, when all of our Asia-Pacific employees were sent home due to the sudden outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. And as practically every business around the world experienced, a massive worldwide employee shift to remote working soon followed. None of us knew how long this temporary situation was going to last and that unpredictability presented us, our employees and our customers with new challenges and successes.

One of the most important learnings we've implemented was to apply a 5 to 10 year vision to our IT infrastructure planning. This helped us to meet the pandemic's unforeseen and unprecedented remote user demands. A year later, I'm reflecting on our experiences and the best practices we deployed to future-proof our IT infrastructure and prepare ourselves and our customers for a surprise of this magnitude ꟷ and how we were able to just flip the switch overnight to 'remote.'