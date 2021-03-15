Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)    EQIX

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : How Equinix Seamlessly Turned-On Remote Working During COVID-19

03/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The author and motivational speaker Dennis Waitley is famous for saying, 'Expect the best, plan for the worst and prepare to be surprised.' At Equinix, we put these words into action for ourselves and our customers, with one important modification…we like to plan for success!

This strategy was really put to the test in late January 2020, when all of our Asia-Pacific employees were sent home due to the sudden outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic. And as practically every business around the world experienced, a massive worldwide employee shift to remote working soon followed. None of us knew how long this temporary situation was going to last and that unpredictability presented us, our employees and our customers with new challenges and successes.

One of the most important learnings we've implemented was to apply a 5 to 10 year vision to our IT infrastructure planning. This helped us to meet the pandemic's unforeseen and unprecedented remote user demands. A year later, I'm reflecting on our experiences and the best practices we deployed to future-proof our IT infrastructure and prepare ourselves and our customers for a surprise of this magnitude ꟷ and how we were able to just flip the switch overnight to 'remote.'

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
11:22aEQUINIX REIT  : How Equinix Seamlessly Turned-On Remote Working During COVID-19
PU
03/12EQUINIX REIT  : Connect to High Performing Reliable Internet Services
PU
03/12EQUINIX REIT  : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $750 From $800, Mainta..
MT
03/12EQUINIX REIT  : Evercore ISI Starts Equinix at Outperform With $820 Price Target
MT
03/11EQUINIX INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/11EQUINIX INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/11EQUINIX REIT  : Simplifying Secure Access to Amazon S3 Storage
PU
03/10EQUINIX REIT  : Getting to Know our Asia-Pacific Leader – Guy Danskine
PU
03/10EQUINIX REIT  : Delivering Remote Workforce Collaboration as a Managed Service
PU
03/09EQUINIX REIT  : How Equinix and Oracle Are Driving Environmental Sustainability
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 628 M - -
Net income 2021 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,8x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 59 644 M 59 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 824,96 $
Last Close Price 668,00 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.47%59 644
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.81%37 724
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.26%23 776
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.22%23 497
SEGRO PLC-3.17%15 197
W. P. CAREY INC.-1.87%12 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ