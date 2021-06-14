Equinix REIT : Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Goes into Hyperdrive

Digital transformation is driving unprecedented enterprise adoption of hyperscale clouds, and as the world's digital infrastructure company, we are accelerating our xScale™ data center growth to meet the demand. Over the past two years, Equinix has launched the development and operation of xScale data centers worldwide, representing an investment of $3 billion, and we have even more ambitious plans into the future.
