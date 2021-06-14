Log in
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

Equinix REIT : Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Goes into Hyperdrive

06/14/2021
Digital transformation is driving unprecedented enterprise adoption of hyperscale clouds, and as the world's digital infrastructure company, we are accelerating our xScale™ data center growth to meet the demand. Over the past two years, Equinix has launched the development and operation of xScale data centers worldwide, representing an investment of $3 billion, and we have even more ambitious plans into the future.

Equinix Inc. published this content on 13 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 614 M - -
Net income 2021 656 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 73 101 M 73 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 830,40 $
Last Close Price 816,04 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.26%73 101
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.26%45 674
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.53%28 530
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.21%26 292
SEGRO PLC14.13%18 305
W. P. CAREY INC.8.98%13 818