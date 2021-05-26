Equinix REIT : Irish Enterprises Are Accelerating Digital Transformation Amidst The Pandemic

In just a few months, COVID-19 brought about monumental changes in the way people conduct business. A 2020 IDC Technology Spotlight report sponsored by Equinix, observed an accelerated adoption of cloud, both on-premises private cloud and public cloud, to help enterprises in Ireland capture maximum value and modernize their applications and data.

Given the high stakes, the case for wide scale deployment of robust digital infrastructure couldn't be more pronounced. The good news is that, across Europe, 62% of organizations plan to increase or sustain their spend on public and private cloud services. Moreover, 72% of organizations plan to increase or sustain their spending on connectivity and networking infrastructure, to support their move to the cloud, according to the report.

It's easy to see why. Cloud solutions provide enterprises with a better foundation of lower costs and greater business and innovation flexibility. IT leaders are now looking at their budgets to accelerate their cloud agenda from a mere planning and implementation stage to a more urgent mandate.

By aggregating the prevailing sentiments of IT decision makers in Ireland, the report highlights some of the challenges facing businesses. The report also shows that the unprecedented demand for an acceleration of digital transformation across Irish enterprises is resulting in the majority of organizations planning to increase the number of applications in either private or public cloud. In Ireland, this acceleration will result in the value of the public cloud services market in Ireland rising to $1.2 billion by 2024, up from $499 million in 2019, growing in double digits at a CAGR of 19.4%.