  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  News
  Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : Irish Enterprises Are Accelerating Digital Transformation Amidst The Pandemic

05/26/2021 | 05:05am EDT
In just a few months, COVID-19 brought about monumental changes in the way people conduct business. A 2020 IDC Technology Spotlight report sponsored by Equinix, observed an accelerated adoption of cloud, both on-premises private cloud and public cloud, to help enterprises in Ireland capture maximum value and modernize their applications and data.

Given the high stakes, the case for wide scale deployment of robust digital infrastructure couldn't be more pronounced. The good news is that, across Europe, 62% of organizations plan to increase or sustain their spend on public and private cloud services. Moreover, 72% of organizations plan to increase or sustain their spending on connectivity and networking infrastructure, to support their move to the cloud, according to the report.

It's easy to see why. Cloud solutions provide enterprises with a better foundation of lower costs and greater business and innovation flexibility. IT leaders are now looking at their budgets to accelerate their cloud agenda from a mere planning and implementation stage to a more urgent mandate.

By aggregating the prevailing sentiments of IT decision makers in Ireland, the report highlights some of the challenges facing businesses. The report also shows that the unprecedented demand for an acceleration of digital transformation across Irish enterprises is resulting in the majority of organizations planning to increase the number of applications in either private or public cloud. In Ireland, this acceleration will result in the value of the public cloud services market in Ireland rising to $1.2 billion by 2024, up from $499 million in 2019, growing in double digits at a CAGR of 19.4%.

Taking Digital Infrastructure to the Next Level to Accelerate the Digital Economy in Ireland

The IDC Technology Spotlight, sponsored by Equinix, provides an overview of the current economic and digital challenges that Irish enterprises face. It investigates how leading organizations are embracing hybrid and multicloud strategies to build business resilience and accelerate digital transformation.

Download now

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 617 M - -
Net income 2021 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 100x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 65 865 M 65 865 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 826,60 $
Last Close Price 735,26 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.28%65 865
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.27%42 925
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.07%26 307
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.73%25 713
SEGRO PLC8.22%17 383
W. P. CAREY INC.6.86%13 422