    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  
Equinix REIT : Keep Your Data Center Systems Operational and Reduce Fire Risk

05/10/2021 | 11:04am EDT
With the last year's 'lockdowns' due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping data center systems operational to support increasing numbers of remote workers, supply chain partners and critical customers has been the top priority for every business around the world. From healthcare providers to financial services firms to content and media providers, our customers on Platform Equinix® have relied on us to help them serve their users around the clock across the globe, without disruption.

Over the last year, we have leveraged some tried and true best practices, especially in the area of fire prevention and suppression to increase the operational integrity and safety of our data centers.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 612 M - -
Net income 2021 648 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,3x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 63 911 M 63 911 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 826,38 $
Last Close Price 713,45 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.10%62 624
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.37%42 075
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.04%26 276
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.54%25 436
SEGRO PLC6.74%16 957
W. P. CAREY INC.6.46%13 372