Equinix REIT : Keep Your Data Center Systems Operational and Reduce Fire Risk

With the last year's 'lockdowns' due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping data center systems operational to support increasing numbers of remote workers, supply chain partners and critical customers has been the top priority for every business around the world. From healthcare providers to financial services firms to content and media providers, our customers on Platform Equinix® have relied on us to help them serve their users around the clock across the globe, without disruption.

Over the last year, we have leveraged some tried and true best practices, especially in the area of fire prevention and suppression to increase the operational integrity and safety of our data centers.