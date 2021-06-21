Equinix REIT : One Decade. One Billion.

'The LATAM market' is a generalized phrase we hear a lot in business meetings and earnings calls. But the truth is, Latin America is not a market. It's many markets. Each in their own phase of maturity and growth, especially when it comes to technology adoption, cloud adoption and most importantly, Digital Transformation.

Brazil, the biggest economy in Latin America and the 12th largest in the world[1], has the third largest video streaming user base on the planet[2]. Its economy is driven by the services industry, including financial, hospitality and IT, as well as manufacturing such as automotive, energy, and aerospace.[3]

Mexico is the second largest economy in LATAM and the 15th largest globally[4]. It's also a rapidly growing fintech market[5] and an important entry point for global companies doing business in LATAM.

Colombia, the 4th largest economy in LATAM, has experienced a historic economic boom over the past decade, largely driven by energy and manufacturing. It also has the fastest-growing IT industry in the world and is home to the longest fiber-optic network in LATAM.[6]

Equinix first entered LATAM in 2011 when we acquired ALOG Data Centers of Brazil. Since then, we've expanded deeper into Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, followed by Colombia and Mexico.

This phased approach was intentional. It allowed us to carefully assess each of these unique markets, learn and adapt to cultural and business norms and develop a deep understanding of customer needs.

After ten years in LATAM-and over US$ 1 billion invested in acquisitions and expansions-we have no plans to slow down. We're now expanding further into these markets and recently, including new land and vast expansions of our IBX data centers in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, and Queretaro, which serves Mexico City.

The new spaces will have an area up to five times larger than our existing IBX data centers, providing LATAM customers with greater power, capacity, and flexibility than ever before.