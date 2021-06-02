Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : Ranks on FORTUNE 500 List for the First Time

06/02/2021 | 07:47am EDT
From our humble beginnings in 1998 with a single data center serving as a neutral hub where networks could physically exchange internet traffic to our role today as the world's digital infrastructure company, there is much to be proud of as Equinix has evolved over the past two decades. Along the way, there have been many milestones that have made us pause and reflect on our progress: our 100th and now 200th IBX, making FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list earlier this year, and most recently achieving our 73rd quarter of consecutive revenue growth.

Today, it is with immense gratitude and pride that I share with you another one those milestones - for the first time in our company's history, Equinix has ranked on the list of FORTUNE 500 companies!

Ranking #XXX on this year's list of America's largest companies is a testament to our history of placing the customer at the center of everything we do, as well as the value Platform Equinix delivers to companies as they adapt to an increasingly digital world.

This is a milestone that is both exciting and humbling, and also reflective of the passion, dedication and values shared by our incredible team around the world. Amidst the most challenging time in modern history, it also reflects how we rose to the occasion, together, helping to power the critical digital infrastructure needs for thousands of our customers at a time when the world needed us the most.

Please join me in taking a moment to both reflect upon and celebrate this milestone in our journey to be the platform where the world comes together, enabling the innovations that enrich our work, life and planet.

#InServiceTo

Charles Meyers

Join a Global Leader

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company™. Whether you're a college student, new graduate, seasoned professional, or just looking for a career change-be bold and make Equinix your next move.

Learn More

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 617 M - -
Net income 2021 661 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 101x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 66 237 M 66 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 826,60 $
Last Close Price 739,42 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)3.16%66 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.78%43 125
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.40%26 657
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.55%25 903
SEGRO PLC10.86%17 857
W. P. CAREY INC.9.20%13 716