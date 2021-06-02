Equinix REIT : Ranks on FORTUNE 500 List for the First Time

From our humble beginnings in 1998 with a single data center serving as a neutral hub where networks could physically exchange internet traffic to our role today as the world's digital infrastructure company, there is much to be proud of as Equinix has evolved over the past two decades. Along the way, there have been many milestones that have made us pause and reflect on our progress: our 100th and now 200th IBX, making FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list earlier this year, and most recently achieving our 73rd quarter of consecutive revenue growth.

Today, it is with immense gratitude and pride that I share with you another one those milestones - for the first time in our company's history, Equinix has ranked on the list of FORTUNE 500 companies!

Ranking on this year's list of America's largest companies is a testament to our history of placing the customer at the center of everything we do, as well as the value Platform Equinix delivers to companies as they adapt to an increasingly digital world.

This is a milestone that is both exciting and humbling, and also reflective of the passion, dedication and values shared by our incredible team around the world. Amidst the most challenging time in modern history, it also reflects how we rose to the occasion, together, helping to power the critical digital infrastructure needs for thousands of our customers at a time when the world needed us the most.

Please join me in taking a moment to both reflect upon and celebrate this milestone in our journey to be the platform where the world comes together, enabling the innovations that enrich our work, life and planet.

Charles Meyers