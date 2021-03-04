Log in
Equinix REIT : The Data Center of the Future Begins in France

03/04/2021 | 06:29am EST
We are excited to announce plans to open our first Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center - and the first carrier-neutral, modular data center - in Bordeaux, France. The reasons for choosing to build in Bordeaux go far beyond the fine wines produced there or the rich history that dates back to the Roman Empire.

Converging forces such as rapid growth in smaller metros and workloads moving to the edge, combined with the urgent need to move to climate neutrality, are beginning to shape the data centers of the future. Location has always been a fundamental consideration for data center design including factors such as proximity to energy sources, connectivity, businesses and users. But evolving edge use cases powered by the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G are driving a need for smaller facilities that can be built more quickly to support distributed workloads outside of major metros. By leveraging proven data center design principles that work together in a standard, modular approach, we are setting the stage for sustainable digital infrastructure that can flex with business needs on-demand anywhere.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 623 M - -
Net income 2021 687 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 81,0x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 54 585 M 54 585 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 833,08 $
Last Close Price 611,34 $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-10.38%54 585
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.93%35 326
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-10.52%23 191
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.24%22 695
SEGRO PLC-4.28%15 113
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.66%11 928
