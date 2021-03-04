Equinix REIT : The Data Center of the Future Begins in France

We are excited to announce plans to open our first Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center - and the first carrier-neutral, modular data center - in Bordeaux, France. The reasons for choosing to build in Bordeaux go far beyond the fine wines produced there or the rich history that dates back to the Roman Empire.

Converging forces such as rapid growth in smaller metros and workloads moving to the edge, combined with the urgent need to move to climate neutrality, are beginning to shape the data centers of the future. Location has always been a fundamental consideration for data center design including factors such as proximity to energy sources, connectivity, businesses and users. But evolving edge use cases powered by the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G are driving a need for smaller facilities that can be built more quickly to support distributed workloads outside of major metros. By leveraging proven data center design principles that work together in a standard, modular approach, we are setting the stage for sustainable digital infrastructure that can flex with business needs on-demand anywhere.