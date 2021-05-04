Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : The Equinix 2020 Sustainability Report

05/04/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a year of unprecedented change from the COVID-19 global pandemic, there's no doubt that digital technologies are playing an integral part in keeping our society going by enabling remote work, online learning, connecting with our families and friends, and more. At the same time, the pandemic brought our connectedness to the foreground. No one organization, government or community can solve a global issue, like the pandemic, alone. And that's true about many of the challenges we face today - from climate change and its associated risks to depletion of natural resources to social injustice and inequality.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
01:31pEQUINIX REIT  : The Equinix 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
08:02aEQUINIX REIT  : Prices $2.6 Billion in Bonds, Including $1.0 Billion in Green Bo..
PR
05/03NETWORKING FOR NERDS : Network-as-Code
PU
05/03EQUINIX REIT  : Notice of Redemption of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027
PU
05/03EQUINIX INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30EQUINIX REIT  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/29SEATTLE : A City at the Crossroads of the Americas and Asia-Pacific
PU
04/29EQUINIX REIT  : Credit Suisse Raises Lowers Equinix' PT to $932 from $936, Keeps..
MT
04/29EQUINIX REIT  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $775 From $730 on 'Solid'..
MT
04/28EQUINIX REIT  : Gains After-Hours as Q1 Adjusted FFO, Revenue Increase; Issues Q..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 612 M - -
Net income 2021 648 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 047 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,0x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 63 696 M 63 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 826,58 $
Last Close Price 711,05 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.92%63 696
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.72%42 677
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.98%26 545
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.47%25 653
SEGRO PLC6.11%16 672
W. P. CAREY INC.7.23%13 468
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ