Equinix REIT : The Equinix 2020 Sustainability Report

In a year of unprecedented change from the COVID-19 global pandemic, there's no doubt that digital technologies are playing an integral part in keeping our society going by enabling remote work, online learning, connecting with our families and friends, and more. At the same time, the pandemic brought our connectedness to the foreground. No one organization, government or community can solve a global issue, like the pandemic, alone. And that's true about many of the challenges we face today - from climate change and its associated risks to depletion of natural resources to social injustice and inequality.