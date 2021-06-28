Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinix REIT : The Future of Logistics and Transportation

06/28/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry 4.0 focuses on the industrial automation of system and process digitalization and data exchange. Smarter factories and interconnected supply chains enable manufacturers, logistics and transportation companies, and their supply chain partners to reduce lead time, better respond to customer demand, improve efficiency, and prepare for unforeseen events.

Digital technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) wearables, drones/robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), AI/ML, autonomous vehicles, blockchain, AR/ VR headsets, and edge and cloud computing are driving Industry 4.0 digital transformation within the logistics and transportation industries. But more specifically, they are empowering industry service providers to deliver greater employee productivity and safety, automate and optimize operations, and personalize customer experiences.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
03:05aEQUINIX REIT  : The Future of Logistics and Transportation
PU
06/25Today on Wall Street: Good news keep markets at record highs
06/25EQUINIX REIT  : Meeting the Challenges and Opportunities of NaaS, PaaS and IaaS
PU
06/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Comcast, DoorDash, Intel, Roku...
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Equinix PT to $880 From $820, Maintains Outp..
MT
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $890 From $910; Buy Ratin..
MT
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : Credit Suisse Lowers Equinix' PT to $907 from $932 on Lower-than..
MT
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $900 From $..
MT
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $890 From $790, Keeps O..
MT
06/24EQUINIX REIT  : TD Securities Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $850 From $800,..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 613 M - -
Net income 2021 671 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 70 177 M 70 177 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 783,40 $
Average target price 856,24 $
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.69%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.10%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.62%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.59%25 451
SEGRO PLC17.19%18 535
W. P. CAREY INC.9.85%13 927