Equinix REIT : The Future of Logistics and Transportation

Industry 4.0 focuses on the industrial automation of system and process digitalization and data exchange. Smarter factories and interconnected supply chains enable manufacturers, logistics and transportation companies, and their supply chain partners to reduce lead time, better respond to customer demand, improve efficiency, and prepare for unforeseen events.

Digital technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) wearables, drones/robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), AI/ML, autonomous vehicles, blockchain, AR/ VR headsets, and edge and cloud computing are driving Industry 4.0 digital transformation within the logistics and transportation industries. But more specifically, they are empowering industry service providers to deliver greater employee productivity and safety, automate and optimize operations, and personalize customer experiences.