Equinix REIT : Why You Need A Neutral Aggregator for Your Network Modernization

The benefits of 'as a service' (aaS) are generally well-understood -commoditized technology resources that can be spun up or down as needed and billed accordingly are faster to provision and less costly. However, with many providers claiming to offer aaS, the differences and associated value may be less clear. For example, if a network service provider (NSP) has a portal where their customers can request provisioning of an MPLS circuit, is that network as a service (NaaS)? Probably not, especially if it feeds into a manual provisioning process that can take months to complete. But what if the portal offers a way for customers to provision a virtual circuit on-demand with the click of a button? That is more like the aaS model that cloud service providers (CSPs) have made popular.

The challenge with this approach is that it is limited to a single provider who may not be in the location you need to connect to. That means you would have to provision some circuits with one carrier and provision the remaining circuits with another carrier - all with separate deployment and billing processes! In this context, it's easy to see how an agency can end up with hundreds of different networks that quickly become an accounting mess.

Now imagine a slightly different approach where no particular service provider tries to be all things to everyone but rather focuses on its core competencies. At the same time, it subscribes to a software-defined relationship with other service providers that collectively represent a loosely defined 'service-chained' digital ecosystem of providers. If these providers then agree to integrate and enable their services on a carrier-neutral platform such as Platform Equinix®, it allows the customer to have a one-stop shop for any digital service they may need. The platform effectively becomes an equitable broker that customers can leverage to procure and deploy local, regional or global digital infrastructure in hours versus weeks, months or more. The brokerage consolidates billing for all service provider participants and provides the customer a single bill that is appropriately distributed across each provider in the solution.