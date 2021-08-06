Log in
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/06/2021 | 08:02am EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 10. Eric Schwartz, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will present at 4:40 p.m. EST.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Technology Leadership Forum on Thursday, August 12. Eric Schwartz, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, will present at 1:20 p.m. EST.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-speak-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301350009.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


