Argentina preparing legislation to advance energy sector, president says

HOUSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto
Fernandez on Wednesday said his government plans in coming days
to send an energy bill to the national congress that would
include construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.
Fernandez, speaking to an audience of U.S. energy executives
in Houston, said the proposed legislation "would give certainty"
to energy producers and help advance Argentina's LNG agenda.
"I am convinced that based on the amount of reserves that
Argentina has, we must think about designing a country where
energy is the central axis," he told an audience of executives
from Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Equinor,
Shell and Schlumberger.
Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale basin, the world's second
largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest oil
reserve, give the country strong advantages in oil and gas
markets, he said.
The South American country will have an energy trade deficit
this year, Fernandez said, but rising output in Vaca Muerta and
the construction of a gas pipeline will reverse that deficit. By
2026 Argentina will register a $13 billion energy trade surplus,
he said.
Energy companies operating in Argentina hope the gas line
will be ready soon, he said, noting that a lack of sufficient
capacity has delayed some gas production and pushed back oil and
associated-gas projects.
