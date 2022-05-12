Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/12 10:28:48 am EDT
329.65 NOK   -0.05%
08:29aEQUINOR : Empire Wind selects Edison Chouest Offshore to provide plug-in hybrid service operations vessel
PU
04:51aEXCLUSIVE : Ontario Teachers to invest up to $1 billion in Macquarie offshore wind unit
RE
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend 4q21
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain awards Equinor, BP carbon storage licences in Southern North Sea

05/12/2022 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A display shows fuel prices at a BP gas station in Zurich

OSLO (Reuters) - Britain's North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) on Thursday said it has awarded energy firms Equinor and BP two carbon storage licences on the UK Continental Shelf off the coast of Humberside.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) transports CO2 from where it is emitted and stores it, usually underground, to prevent its release into the atmosphere.

The technology is expected to help Britain meet its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target, the government has said, with the UK aiming to store 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year by 2030 and over 50 million tonnes by 2035.

The licences are valid for eight years, during which the firms need to achieve milestones such as performing seismic surveys of the four proposed storage sites and drilling wells to acquire data, the NSTA said in a statement.   

Combined with existing licences nearby held by the Northern Endurance Partnership, which includes Equinor and BP, the licences have the potential to allow the storage of up to 23 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide, it added.

Including the latest awards, there are now six storage licences active in the UK, with the NSTA estimating first injections could come as soon as 2025.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
08:29aEQUINOR : Empire Wind selects Edison Chouest Offshore to provide plug-in hybrid service op..
PU
04:51aEXCLUSIVE : Ontario Teachers to invest up to $1 billion in Macquarie offshore wind unit
RE
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend 4q21
GL
01:50aEQUINOR ASA : Ex dividend 4q21
AQ
05/12EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/12EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Environmental groups sue Canada over Bay du Nord oil project approval
RE
05/11EQUINOR ASA : The annual general meeting approved an ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 per sha..
GL
05/11Equinor ASA Approves Ordinary Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2021, Payable on May 27, 2..
CI
05/11Equinor ASA Approves Extraordinary Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, Payable May..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 959 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,80x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 34,08 $
Average target price 33,61 $
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA39.81%109 498
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY27.09%2 424 884
SHELL PLC37.19%214 242
TOTALENERGIES SE12.82%137 507
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 053
PETROBRAS18.00%89 861