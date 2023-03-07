CERAWEEK-Russia wild card to keep oil markets on edge, execs warn

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Executives and officials
from some of the world's top oil and gas companies said on
Tuesday energy markets are balanced now, but could be easily be
disrupted due to tight spare production capacity and supply
uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The comments at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston
show the industry remains on edge after weathering the initial
aftermath of one of the biggest shocks to global energy flows in
recent memory. A temperate winter helped by giving major
consumers in Europe a reprieve from typically high demand for
heating fuels.
"There is very small spare capacity available so small
changes in supply have impact," said Anders Opedal, Chief
executive of Norwegian energy giant Equinor. "It is
easy for the market to move in either direction."
Opedal predicted natural gas supply uncertainty faced by
Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine and cut off regional
supplies will continue in 2024 and likely 2025. Tighter global
crude supplies are also possible after the Kremlin's threat last
month to cut 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of supply from March.
On Monday, U.S. energy executives and top OPEC officials
discussed concerns about a lack of spare oil production capacity
at a private dinner on the sidelines of the conference, an
executive who attended said.
"We may have gotten through this winter surprisingly well,
but I don't think we're out of the woods yet," said Michael
LaMotte, senior managing director of investment firm Guggenheim
Partners. "And things actually could get worse before they get
better."
PRICE CAP ON RUSSIA WORKING
Tight spare capacity makes it critical for governments
sanctioning Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine to put a price
cap on Russian oil instead of capping the country's ability to
export crude, said Frederic Lasserre, Gunvor's global head of
research and analysis.
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said the price cap -
designed to reduce Russian revenues without slowing its exports
- was working well, as Russian oil was still finding its way to
market.
The Group of Seven countries, the European Union and
Australia implemented the price cap on seaborne cargoes of
Russian oil on Dec. 5, setting it at $60 a barrel.
On Feb.5, the G7 and allies also implemented a price cap on
Russian fuel sales.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said it did not recognize the price
cap.
Though Russian oil is still getting to market, it is at
different costs, as ships must travel longer distances to get
the crude to countries that have not imposed sanctions, said
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth.
A STABLE OIL MARKET?
Officials including chief executives from Gunvor and Kuwait
Petroleum Corp have reassured attendees at CERAWeek that the oil
market has stabilized and reached balance, leaving behind fears
of shortages this winter of crude, gas and fuel.
However, the oil market outlook later this year becomes
murkier as companies, consumers and governments wrestle with
factors ranging from fears of a potential global recession and
higher interest rates to growing energy demand from China as it
exits coronavirus restrictions.
Crude prices may rise in the second-half of the year as
Chinese demand returns to the market, Gunvor Chief Executive
Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Monday.
On Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told
lawmakers the central bank will likely need to raise interest
rates more than expected to control inflation.
"This year is going to be a harder environment... driven by
wider macro economics, also combined with what is going on with
flows from Russia," said Savvas Manousos, CEPSA's executive vice
president of global trading.
