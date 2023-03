OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant was hit by a gas leak on Friday but production was unaffected, a spokesperson for operator Equinor told Reuters.

The gas leak was first detected at around 1730 GMT, triggering a partial evacuation. All staff have since been accounted for, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)