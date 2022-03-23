Canada plan to hike oil exports will not compromise climate goals -source

(Adds comment from Environment Ministry)
OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada on
Thursday will outline plans to increase oil exports to help
alleviate the tight global market following Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, but the hike will not undermine Ottawa's long-term
climate commitments, a government source said.
Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will
detail Canada's plans at the International Energy Agency (IEA)
meeting in Paris, the source said.
Wilkinson told Reuters earlier this month the government is
working with industry to find ways increase pipeline utilization
and boost crude exports, and pipeline company Enbridge Inc
said it is prepared to do "what it can."
Canada, holder of the world's third-largest oil reserves, is
keen to help shore up long-term energy security as countries
that previously relied on Russian oil and gas look for
replacements amid sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its
assault on Ukraine. But the government has no plans to
compromise its climate goals.
"There's no real desire to shift away from the focus on
emissions reductions and the environment. We're not throwing out
the climate rulebook," added the source, who declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the information.
That sentiment was echoed by Krystyna Dodds, a spokeswoman
for the Environment Ministry. "The current energy situation has
not resulted in any significant changes to Canada's climate
policies," Dodds said in a statement.
A spokesman for Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said
Canada could ship an extra 200,000 barrels per day (bpd),
roughly 5% of current exports to the United States and a
fraction of the 3 million bpd of Russian supply expected to be
missing from April.
Many producers, particularly in northern Alberta's oil sands
where new multibillion-dollar projects take years to build, are
reluctant to increase spending to significantly boost output.
Critics say Canada is failing to meet its climate goals.
In 2018, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government
bought the Trans Mountain oil pipeline to help producers
struggling to get their crude to market.
Carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector have risen 20%
since 2005 and contribute 26% of Canada's total emissions,
making it the country's largest emitting industry.
The government has pledged to cut carbon emissions 40%-45%
below 2005 levels by 2030, and is expected to outline a detailed
emissions reduction plan by the end of March.
"What the Ukraine crisis has done is increase the attention
being given to energy security," said George Hoberg, a professor
of public policy at the University of British Columbia.
"There'll be lots of pressure from the oil and gas sector
(to grow the industry) but to do so would be inconsistent with
Canada's climate commitments."
Next month, the government will decide whether to approve
Norwegian oil company Equinor's Bay du Nord project
off the coast of Atlantic Canada. Bay du Nord has an estimated
300 million barrels of recoverable resources.
The Environment Ministry "is reviewing a considerable amount
of complex information about whether the Bay du Nord Development
Project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental
effects," Dodds said.
Environmental groups like Sierra Club have accused the oil
and gas industry of exploiting the Ukraine crisis to drum up
more support for the project.
(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Steve Scherer in
