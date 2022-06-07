Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/07 10:29:08 am EDT
355.80 NOK   +2.26%
02:52pCORRECTION : Election to Equinor's board of directors - Form 6-K/A
PU
02:39pTransocean Gets Contract Extension for Harsh Environment Semisubmersible Fleet; Shares Soar
MT
01:42pCORRECTION : Election to Equinor's board of directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Correction: Election to Equinor's board of directors - Form 6-K/A

06/07/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Correction: Election to Equinor's board of directors

In a meeting in the corporate assembly of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) on 7 June 2022 Michael D. Lewis was elected as new member to Equinor's board of directors and Anne Drinkwater was elected as deputy chair of the board of Equinor ASA.

Furthermore, the corporate assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair of the board in addition to re-election of Anne Drinkwater, Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

Michael D. Lewis is CEO of E.ON UK plc. He was CEO of E.ON Climate & Renewables GmbH in the period 2015-2017 and between 2007-2015 he was Chief Operating Officer of the same company. In the period 2004-2007 Lewis held the role as Vice President Corporate Strategy in E.ON AG. He has also worked as Equity Analyst, Strategy Analyst and Environmental Specialist and Environmental Scientist in other companies. Lewis has extensive international experience and broad board experience.

Lewis is chair of the board of Energy and Utilities Skills Partnership as well as member of the Natural Environment Research Council and Imperial College Business School, Centre for Climate Finance and Investment.

Lewis holds an MA in Environmental Law from De Montfort University, MSc Pollution and Environmental Control from the University of Manchester and BEng Engineering Technology from Leicester Polytechnic.

The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2022 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2023.

Contacts:

  • Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office, Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:52pCORRECTION : Election to Equinor's board of directors - Form 6-K/A
PU
02:39pTransocean Gets Contract Extension for Harsh Environment Semisubmersible Fleet; Shares ..
MT
01:42pCORRECTION : Election to Equinor's board of directors
GL
01:31pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Extend Gains This Afternoon
MT
01:03pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:42pEQUINOR : Election to Equinor's board of directors - Form 6-K
PU
09:24aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:11aEquinor Workers in Norway to Join Strike if Wage Talks Fail
MT
08:22aEQUINOR : Prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre visits the Hywind Tampen project
PU
07:53aEquinor Awards Transocean Spitsbergen Norwegian Sea Drilling Contract
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 17 770 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 121 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36,84 $
Average target price 34,54 $
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 534
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.98%2 403 630
SHELL PLC45.58%222 873
TOTALENERGIES SE24.33%152 648
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.75%145 112
PJSC GAZPROM-13.63%113 649