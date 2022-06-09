EUROPE GAS-British gas prices fall on Interconnector UK planned outage

June 9 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices plunged on
Thursday afternoon due to an expected outage at the
Interconnector UK (IUK) gas pipeline connecting Britain with
Belgium.
The British gas contract for next day delivery
fell by 60.5 pence to 25.50 pence per therm by 1421 GMT, while
the contract for within-day delivery fell by 53
pence to 35 p/therm.
The available capacity at the IUK was reduced on Thursday
and will be offline on Friday due to filter blockage, operator
Fluxys said..
The pipeline will be offline completely from 0400 GMT until
1300 GMT on Friday for a filter change, it said in a separate
statement.
Dutch wholesale gas prices cooled off after they rose
sharply on Thursday morning, driven predominately by news of an
outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the
United States, a key supply point for European customers.
The Dutch gas day-ahead contract jumped by 5.0
euros to 82.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the July
contract rose by 5.6 euros to 84.40 euros/MWh.
Freeport LNG will shut for at least three weeks following an
explosion, with the impact estimated at some 1 million tonnes of
LNG, traders and analysts said.
"In a context of weak Russian supply, LNG is the main
element that has prevented European gas prices from returning to
their March highs," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a
morning report.
The shutdown of Freeport LNG changes that picture,
especially if some Asian players decide to return to the market
for precautionary purchases, reviving competition with Europe,
they added.
"If the impact is purely 1 million tonnes, then the price
impact is an overreaction. But people remember Hammerfest, which
took a lot longer to come back," a trader said, adding a risk
premium was now priced in for a longer outage.
The Norwegian Melkoeya LNG plant in Hammerfest, operated by
Equinor, only restarted this month following a near two-year
outage after a fire damaged the facility.
Meanwhile, a lingering supply impact from ongoing
maintenance in Norway and a dip in Russian gas flows through the
Nord Stream 1 pipeline, added to a tighter supply picture, the
trader added.
Britain’s gas system was undersupplied by around 1.7 million
cubic metres (mcm), National Grid data showed.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
rose by 1.9 euros to 81.74 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo and Marwa Rashad in London;
Editing by Susanna Twidale and Alison Williams)