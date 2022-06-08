EUROPE GAS-British prices fall on oversupply, Dutch prices ease

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas
prices fell on Wednesday morning, with the British gas system
oversupplied despite a cut in supply from Norway while Dutch
prices also eased.
In the British gas market, the contract for next day
delivery was down by 19 pence to 101 pence per therm
by 0832 GMT, while the contract for within-day delivery
fell by 29 pence to 95 p/therm.
Britain’s gas system was oversupplied by around 25 million
cubic metres (mcm), National Grid data showed, with an increase
in supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals and a dip in demand from power stations offsetting
lower Norwegian imports.
Flows from Britain’s LNG terminals were forecast at 65 mcm
on Wednesday, up 10 mcm from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
Peak wind power output was expected to rise from 6.2
gigawatts (GW) to 8.6 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed,
curbing demand for gas from power plants.
Gas flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were
down by 31 mcm to 21 mcm, Refinitiv Eikon showed, as maintenance
on Norwegian infrastructure curbed exports.
In the Dutch gas market, the July contract fell
by 1.55 euros to 78.75 euros/MWh, with warmer temperatures
expected and strong supplies of LNG.
“Bearish spot fundamentals are taking over concerns on
Russian supply, but this does not mean that prices will
collapse,” analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in their daily
note.
Flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine and directly
into Germany were steady on Wednesday morning.
Moscow has stopped natural gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland,
Finland, Denmark’s Orsted and the Netherlands’ Gasterra, citing
their refusal to pay in Russian roubles, a demand made in
response to Western sanctions that have isolated Russia.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
fell by 1.77 euros to 79.54 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)