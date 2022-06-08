Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:06 2022-06-08 am EDT
356.60 NOK   +0.22%
EUROPE GAS-British prices fall on oversupply, Dutch prices ease
RE
06/07Norwegian Energy Group Equinor Reelects Chairman; Deputy Chair Named
MT
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Helps Lift Broader Markets Higher
MT
EUROPE GAS-British prices fall on oversupply, Dutch prices ease

06/08/2022 | 04:51am EDT
LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning, with the British gas system oversupplied despite a cut in supply from Norway while Dutch prices also eased.

In the British gas market, the contract for next day delivery was down by 19 pence to 101 pence per therm by 0832 GMT, while the contract for within-day delivery fell by 29 pence to 95 p/therm.

Britain’s gas system was oversupplied by around 25 million cubic metres (mcm), National Grid data showed, with an increase in supply from the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and a dip in demand from power stations offsetting lower Norwegian imports.

Flows from Britain’s LNG terminals were forecast at 65 mcm on Wednesday, up 10 mcm from the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Peak wind power output was expected to rise from 6.2 gigawatts (GW) to 8.6 GW on Thursday, Elexon data showed, curbing demand for gas from power plants.

Gas flows from Norway through the Langeled pipeline were down by 31 mcm to 21 mcm, Refinitiv Eikon showed, as maintenance on Norwegian infrastructure curbed exports.

In the Dutch gas market, the July contract fell by 1.55 euros to 78.75 euros/MWh, with warmer temperatures expected and strong supplies of LNG.

“Bearish spot fundamentals are taking over concerns on Russian supply, but this does not mean that prices will collapse,” analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in their daily note.

Flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine and directly into Germany were steady on Wednesday morning.

Moscow has stopped natural gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, Denmark’s Orsted and the Netherlands’ Gasterra, citing their refusal to pay in Russian roubles, a demand made in response to Western sanctions that have isolated Russia.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell by 1.77 euros to 79.54 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -1.37% 12.42 Real-time Quote.-3.20%
EQUINOR ASA 0.27% 356.6 Real-time Quote.50.83%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.31% 1109.91 Delayed Quote.4.41%
ORSTED A/S -0.92% 774.9 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.76% 438.2621 Real-time Quote.128.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.13% 60.285 Delayed Quote.-18.09%
