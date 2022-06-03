Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06/03 05:43:30 am EDT
344.05 NOK   +0.20%
EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices ease in quiet trading

06/03/2022 | 05:07am EDT
June 3 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices mostly eased on Friday morning amid a comfortable supply situation and as activity remains low with a long bank holiday weekend in Britain, where markets are closed.

In the Dutch market, the July TTF contract was down 0.20 euros at 83.75 euros per megawatt hours (MWh) by 0853 GMT, with the contract for winter 2022 trading down 2.03 euros at 93.52 euros/MWh, according to trades on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The July contract is trading close to its 1-year average of just above 82 euros/MWh, which was still providing support, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said in a note.

"But, with weaker gas demand from power generators, with (Asian) JKM prices at lower levels, and now the restart of Norway LNG exports, if Russian flows are not cut further, the 1-year average support could be broken in the coming days," they said.

Norway's Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant has restarted LNG production following a fire almost two years ago, operator Equinor said on Thursday.

Russian gas flows to Europe dropped marginally on Friday morning in line with customer requests, after an initial drop earlier in the week in the wake of gas supplies being cut to some companies, operator data showed.

Meanwhile, seasonally lower energy demand, more wind and rising gas and coal inventories have been weighing on energy markets in recent weeks, which remain torn between softer prompt fundamentals and the outlook for tighter markets in the longer run, analyst Andy Sommer at Swiss energy trader Axpo said in a monthly note.

Gas storage facilities in the EU are now 47.6% full and close to their 5-year average levels, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

Still, "the risk of supply crunches in Europe – due to the Ukraine war or a strong return of Asian consumers to the global commodity markets – remains high," Sommer said, expecting energy markets to remain "very nervous".

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 0.29 euros to 86.63 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.32% 12.47 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
EQUINOR ASA 0.22% 344.05 Real-time Quote.45.55%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.96% 389.5028 Real-time Quote.118.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 17 770 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 36,54 $
Average target price 34,51 $
Spread / Average Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA45.55%117 275
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.52%2 356 416
SHELL PLC45.58%220 416
TOTALENERGIES SE21.38%149 481
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 147
PJSC GAZPROM-13.77%109 436