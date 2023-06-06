Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:24 2023-06-06 am EDT
296.85 NOK   -1.21%
12:11pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
06:33aEquinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
02:01aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Election to Equinor's board of directors

06/06/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a meeting on 6 June 2023 the corporate assembly of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) re-elected all the shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The corporate assembly re-elected Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Anne Drinkwater as deputy chair of the board in addition to re-election of Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter, Tove Andersen and Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor’s board of directors.

The election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2023 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2024.

Furthermore, the corporate assembly re-elected Hilde Møllerstad, Per Martin Labråthen and Stig Lægreid as employee-elected members of Equinor’s board of directors. Anita Skaga Myking, Bjørn Palerud and Harald Wesenberg were elected as deputy members for the employee-elected board members.

The election of employee-elected members to the board of directors enters into effect from 1 July 2023 and is effective until the ordinary election of employee-elected members to the board of directors in 2025.

Contacts:

  • Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


All news about EQUINOR ASA
12:11pElection to Equinor's board of directors
GL
06:33aEquinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
02:01aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
06/05MODEX AS - Announcement of Contract Extension
AQ
06/05Equinor : Students see Humber's low carbon aspirations first-hand in Norway
PU
06/02European Equities Traded as American Depositary Receipts Move Higher in Friday US Tradi..
MT
06/01Equinor : Gas leak at Melkøya stopped
PU
06/01Norway's Equinor Postpones Canadian Offshore Oil Project Over Rising Expenses
MT
05/31Equinor postponing Bay du Nord oil project off Newfoundland for up to three years
AQ
05/31Equinor delays Bay du Nord Canada oil project up to 3 years over rising costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 125 B - -
Net income 2023 15 072 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,58x
Yield 2023 12,5%
Capitalization 84 448 M 84 448 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 27,22 $
Average target price 33,37 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-14.58%84 448
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.71%2 102 871
SHELL PLC-1.76%192 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.42%190 382
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.48%143 252
PETROBRAS12.12%77 607
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer