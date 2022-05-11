Environmental groups sue Canada over Bay du Nord oil project approval

May 11 (Reuters) - Environmental groups are suing the
Canadian government in a bid to overturn its approval of Equinor
ASA's huge Bay du Nord offshore oil project, Sierra
Club Canada, one of the plaintiffs, announced on Wednesday.
The Canadian government approved the $12 billion Bay du Nord
project in April, after an environmental assessment concluded it
would not cause significant adverse effects.
The project involves building a floating platform to drill
an estimated resource of up to 1 billion barrels in the Atlantic
Ocean, about 500 km (310 miles) off the coast of Canada's
Newfoundland and Labrador province.
Environmental groups slammed the approval and Sierra Club
and Équiterre, represented by Ecojustice, filed a lawsuit on May
6 seeking to overturn the decision.
Sierra Club spokeswoman Gretchen Fitzgerald said the lawsuit
argues that federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
failed in his duty to consider the international impact of
climate-warming carbon emissions generated by Bay du Nord.
"Approving a new oil project that will emit that much
greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to the climate
emergency will certainly go beyond international boundaries,"
Fitzgerald said.
Earlier on Wednesday she addressed shareholders at Equinor's
annual general meeting in Stavanger, Norway, urging them to
cancel the project.
Equinor said it is focused on working with partners and
local authorities to mature the project towards a final
investment decision. Canada's Cenovus Energy holds a
35% stake in Bay du Nord.
"We strongly believe that this can be an important project
with high value creation, a low carbon footprint and strong
economic value for the region," an Equinor spokesperson said.
Canada is the world's fourth-largest crude producer and
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is favoring
oil projects with lower carbon emissions per barrel to help meet
its climate targets. Equinor says Bay du Nord will be the lowest
carbon-intensity oil project in Canada.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo
Editing by Marguerita Choy)