    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/11 10:27:04 am EDT
329.80 NOK   +2.74%
01:15pEquinor AGM rejects activist calls for emission cuts
RE
12:11pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
11:02aFactbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
Equinor AGM rejects activist calls for emission cuts

05/11/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Equinor logo

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor's shareholders approved the oil and gas company's energy transition plan on Wednesday, while rejecting proposals from campaigners to strengthen climate ambitions by also setting targets for tougher emission cuts.

The call for absolute reduction of so-called Scope 3 emissions, which account for the majority of total lifecyle emissions from oil and gas, has become a new battleground between activists and the petroleum industry.

In the short term, absolute emission targets could only be reached by selling or shutting down profitable oil and gas production, Chairman Jon Erik Reinhardsen of majority state-owned Equinor told the annual general meeting.

"Right now the world is dealing with a situation where energy security is high on the agenda, particularly in Europe. In this situation, it is important to be a reliable supplier of energy, both of oil and gas and renewables," he said.

The motion to set absolute targets for Scope 3 emissions was proposed by Greenpeace and WWF, which said Equinor should stop investing in petroleum exploration and in the development of new fields.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 959 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,60x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 33,05 $
Average target price 33,76 $
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA36.07%106 196
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 866
SHELL PLC37.19%206 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.93%134 702
TOTALENERGIES SE7.88%131 361
PETROBRAS14.02%85 329