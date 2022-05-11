Equinor AGM rejects activist calls for emission cuts

The call for absolute reduction of so-called Scope 3 emissions, which account for the majority of total lifecyle emissions from oil and gas, has become a new battleground between activists and the petroleum industry.

In the short term, absolute emission targets could only be reached by selling or shutting down profitable oil and gas production, Chairman Jon Erik Reinhardsen of majority state-owned Equinor told the annual general meeting.

"Right now the world is dealing with a situation where energy security is high on the agenda, particularly in Europe. In this situation, it is important to be a reliable supplier of energy, both of oil and gas and renewables," he said.

The motion to set absolute targets for Scope 3 emissions was proposed by Greenpeace and WWF, which said Equinor should stop investing in petroleum exploration and in the development of new fields.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)