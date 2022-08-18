Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:32 2022-08-18 am EDT
366.55 NOK   +0.48%
06:24aEQUINOR : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
06:15aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03:12aNorway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022 - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 4 May 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 for first quarter 2022. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 12 August 2022, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.6405. Total cash dividend for first quarter 2022 of USD 0.40 per share is consequently NOK 3.8562

On 26 August 2022, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 21 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
