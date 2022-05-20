Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/19 10:27:44 am EDT
332.05 NOK   -2.95%
01:50aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for fourth quarter 2021
AQ
05/18GLNG : Hammerfest LNG opening again delayed
AQ
05/18DNB Markets Upgrades Equinor ASA to Buy From Hold
MT
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for fourth quarter 2021

05/20/2022 | 01:51am EDT
Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 9 February 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 for fourth quarter 2021. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 13 May 2022, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.7655. Fourth quarter 2021 dividend of USD 0.40 per share is consequently NOK 3.9062.

On 27 May 2022, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 B - -
Net income 2022 16 232 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA40.76%109 933
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.14%2 385 979
SHELL PLC43.58%220 634
TOTALENERGIES SE15.46%141 335
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.66%134 512
PJSC GAZPROM-22.31%96 963