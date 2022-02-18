Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for third quarter 2021 - Form 6-K

02/18/2022 | 06:22am EST
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for third quarter 2021

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 27 October 2021 a dividend per share of USD 0.18 for third quarter 2021. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 14 February 2022, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.8580. Third quarter 2021 dividend per share is consequently NOK 1.5944.

On 25 February 2022, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:21:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86 806 M - -
Net income 2021 8 497 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 96 647 M 96 647 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 29,99 $
Average target price 28,86 $
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA13.29%96 647
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.45%2 010 760
SHELL PLC0.00%205 259
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.73%156 755
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%149 877
PJSC GAZPROM-5.24%100 594