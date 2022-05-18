Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/16 10:29:50 am EDT
331.20 NOK   -0.23%
02:02aEQUINOR ASA : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
02:01aEQUINOR ASA : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
AQ
05/17Sse - peterhead carbon capture project to contribute gbp660 million to scottish economy
AQ
Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

05/18/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2022 to 13 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,413,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,800,000 shares, of which up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022, and up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2022 to 13 January 2023.

On 13 May 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 415,918 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 331.8024 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
13 May415,918331.8024138,002,588
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)1,165,822292.4972340,999,638
    
Total buy-backs under the programme1,581,740302.8325479,002,226


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 37,592,932 own shares, corresponding to 1.15 % of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares previously purchased for the share saving programme, and shares purchased under Equinor’s disclosed buy-back programme which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachment


