Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:55 2023-05-16 am EDT
299.00 NOK   -0.63%
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:01aEquinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
05/18UK Awards First-ever Offshore Carbon Storage Licenses to 12 Bidders
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

05/19/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2023 to 15 January 2024.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,535,150,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,000,000 shares, of which up to 12,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2023 to 10 May 2023, and up to 8,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2023 to 15 January 2024.

On 15 May 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 492,290 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 300.9399 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
15 May492,290300.9399148,149,703
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)1,196,841309.9824370,999,678
    
Total buy-backs under the programme1,689,131307.3470519,149,381

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 65,258,843 own shares, corresponding to 2.06% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor’s disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachment


All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:01aEquinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
05/18UK Awards First-ever Offshore Carbon Storage Licenses to 12 Bidders
MT
05/18Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licences to 12 firms
RE
05/18Equinor : VP of UK Renewables elected to RenewableUK Board
PU
05/16Neptune Energy welcomes official opening of the Njord field
AQ
05/16Equinor : Notice Of Trade - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Equinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
05/16Equinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 15 063 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,44x
Yield 2023 12,1%
Capitalization 86 728 M 85 024 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 27,92 $
Average target price 33,49 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-15.01%85 024
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.03%2 072 940
SHELL PLC2.88%203 871
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.58%187 275
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.05%145 669
PETROBRAS7.35%72 864
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer