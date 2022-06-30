Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:32 2022-06-30 am EDT
351.45 NOK   -0.16%
08:22aEQUINOR ASA : Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back
GL
07:36aNorway strike could hit oil output from July 5 - union
RE
06:26aNorway oil workers at one union reject wage deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Equinor ASA: Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back

06/30/2022 | 08:22am EDT
In line with the objective for the share buy-back programme which was executed by Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) in three tranches in the period 28 July 2021 until 25 March 2022, the annual general meeting on 11 May 2022 in Equinor ASA decided that the share capital shall be reduced with NOK 205,543,870 from NOK 8,144,219,267.50 to NOK 7,938,675,397.50, by deletion or redemption of total 82,217,548 shares.

The creditor deadline for the capital reduction has expired and the capital reduction was completed in the Company Register Center 29 June 2022. 

Further information:

Investor relations: Mads Holm, senior vice president, Treasury & Tax, and Investor Relations, +47 909 55 417 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,63 $
Average target price 34,90 $
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA49.22%114 156
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.45%2 297 493
SHELL PLC34.88%194 917
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.93%138 478
TOTALENERGIES SE14.18%136 287
PJSC GAZPROM-13.29%130 754