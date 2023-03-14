Advanced search
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:29:24 2023-03-13 am EDT
308.80 NOK   -2.32%
03:01aEquinor Asa : Michael Lewis leaves the board of directors of Equinor
GL
03/13Equinor & bp Host Long Island Expo to Engage Local Suppliers on the Offshore Wind Industry
AQ
03/13Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
Equinor ASA: Michael Lewis leaves the board of directors of Equinor

03/14/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Michael Lewis has informed that he will resign from his position as member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA with effect as of 16 March 2023 in order to avoid potential conflict of interests following his appointment as CEO in Uniper SE. His commencement date as CEO in Uniper SE has not yet been announced.

The nomination committee in Equinor ASA will initiate its search for a new board member, to allow for the corporate assembly to conduct a by-election when the nomination committee’s recommendation is ready. Jarle Roth is chair of the nomination committee in Equinor.

Contacts:

  • Jarle Roth, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 B - -
Net income 2022 24 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,69x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 92 331 M 92 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,27 $
Average target price 35,56 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
