Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:55 2023-05-16 am EDT
299.00 NOK   -0.63%
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:01aEquinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
05/18UK Awards First-ever Offshore Carbon Storage Licenses to 12 Bidders
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

05/19/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan and long-term incentive programme.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 19 May 2023 been allocated shares.

Further, certain primary insiders participating in Equinor’s long term incentive programme, have on 19 May 2023 been allocated shares at a share price of NOK 300.94 per share in connection with the company’s long-term incentive programme. The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant’s base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual’s position. The net annual amount is invested in Equinor shares. The shares are subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:01aEquinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
05/18UK Awards First-ever Offshore Carbon Storage Licenses to 12 Bidders
MT
05/18Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licences to 12 firms
RE
05/18Equinor : VP of UK Renewables elected to RenewableUK Board
PU
05/16Neptune Energy welcomes official opening of the Njord field
AQ
05/16Equinor : Notice Of Trade - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Equinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
05/16Equinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 15 063 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,44x
Yield 2023 12,1%
Capitalization 86 728 M 85 024 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 27,92 $
Average target price 33,49 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-15.01%85 024
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.03%2 072 940
SHELL PLC2.88%203 871
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.58%187 275
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.05%145 669
PETROBRAS7.35%72 864
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer