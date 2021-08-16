Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/16 06:50:26 am
184.08 NOK   -1.35%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading (Form 6-K)

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 13 August 2021 purchased 575,122 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 186.49 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 11,507,735 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
