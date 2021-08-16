Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading (Form 6-K)

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 13 August 2021 purchased 575,122 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.
The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 186.49 per share.
Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 11,507,735 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
