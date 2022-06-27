Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-06-24 am EDT
324.25 NOK   -1.25%
EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
GL
06/23EU, Norway agree to increase gas deliveries as Russian cuts deepen
RE
06/23Shell will not pursue development of Linnorm gas field in Norway
RE
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

06/27/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 20 June until 24 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,650,681 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 338.5425 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK
    
20 June323,000349.3636112,844,442.80
21 June315,000352.4261111,025,561.50
22 June328,000335.4734110,035,275.20
23 June340,000332.1410112,927,940.00
24 June344,681324.9161111,992,406.26
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

6,542,252347.27942,271,989,315.78
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)

27,131,791247.42396,713,054,517.08
Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme35,324,724270.17539,543,869,458.62


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 45,333,913 own shares, corresponding to 1.39% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments


