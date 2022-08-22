Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-19 am EDT
374.95 NOK   +1.74%
08/18SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08/18Equinor Adds to Stock Buyback Program With Single-Day Purchase of 330,247 Shares
MT
08/18Equinor ASA Announces Extraordinary Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2022, Payable on August 26, 2022
CI
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

08/22/2022 | 01:51am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 16 August until 19 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,243,127 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 365.4879 per share.                      

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK
    
15 August   
    
16 August315,315360.7317113,744,115.99
    
17 August313,880361.4939113,465,705.33
    
18 August307,800367.4794113,110,159.32
    
19 August306,132372.4794114.027,863.68
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)3,782,420359.84241,361,074,932.64
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)5,025,547361.23881,815,422,776.96
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)10,167,981

288,33772,931,811,820.22
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)12,515,487344,17224,307,483,267.18
    
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme27,709,015326.77889,054,717,864.35
    

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,868,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.88% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


