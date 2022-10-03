Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-09-30 am EDT
358.10 NOK   +2.62%
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

10/03/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 26 September until 30 September, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,813,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 350.4724 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
26 September364,000339.6894123,646,941.60
    
27 September366,000348.0620127,390,692.00
    
28 September357,000353.6795126,263,581.50
    
29 September365,000353.2732128,944,718.00
    
30 September361,000357.7852129,160,457.20
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)12,523,020368.56934,615,600,284.30
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July)14,336,020366.28065,251,006,674.60
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)10,167,981

288,33772,931,811,820.22
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)12,515,487344,17224,307,483,267.18
    
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme37,019,488337.398012,490,301,762.00
    

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 37,323,163 own shares, corresponding to 1.18% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 22 063 M - -
Net cash 2022 21 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,80x
Yield 2022 6,68%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32,97 $
Average target price 37,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA51.80%105 046
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 098 466
SHELL PLC38.52%179 614
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 414
TOTALENERGIES SE8.17%119 595
GAZPROM-42.32%77 382